What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 6, 2025)?

From left, Brooke, Ridge, Grace and Finn of The Bold and the Beautiful (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via CBS Network)
Fate is changing its course on The Bold and the Beautiful as the destined couple are slated for a reunion after a miraculous save. This comes in the wake of Nick's desperate attempt at keeping Brooke away from her romantic interest, leading to the lady's fall in the sea. Elsewhere, Finn Finnegan learns the truth behind Liam's fake diagnosis and surgery.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented Brooke's romantic dilemma as Ridge got engaged to Taylor despite a desperate plea from Brooke. While Eric pushed his son to reconsider his decision and look in his heart, Ridge remained adamant in his commitment to his fiancée.

As the management team of Forrester Creations arrived in Italy to launch their new line, Brooke urged Ridge to make amends on his decision. Meanwhile, Nick offered to take Brooke around the beautiful Italian islands and waters. Moreover, he got a ring to propose marriage to Brooke. However, a mistaken move while riding his boat with Brooke onboard sent his passenger into the water.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn realized a goof-up in Liam's surgery but didn't quite know what. However, when many clues pointed at a shady business, Finn cornered Grace into revealing the truth. The long-running CBS daily soap is likely to find the disgraced Dr. Grace begging for secrecy.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Events to watch out for on August 6, 2025

Ridge makes a huge save as his destiny faces a scare of drowning in the sea

Recently, Nick Marone took his lady love out on a boat ride to woo her into marriage. Unfortunately, the steering wheel of the boat was faulty. While he took Brooke into the boat, Ridge arrived at the spot looking for her. He called out to her to stop her from going with Nick.

However, Nick saw his rival and speeded up his boat only to be cut off by another. As the sailor swerved his vessel to avoid a collision, Brooke slipped into the water of the sea. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge will see her going into the water and will be scared of losing her.

He will likely jump into the sea to save her. While Brooke will flail her arms and try to keep afloat till help arrives, she will be pulled out of the water by Ridge. After the initial scare, Brooke will be happy to have her lover turn into her savior. Meanwhile, the fear of losing her will make Ridge realize the intensity of his feelings for her.

Nick will be disappointed with the events in display

Nick's boat ride results in a failure. While Nick was unaware about the steering wheel not working, his decision to speed up to avoid Ridge backfired. He will realize that he caused Brooke's accident. Moreover, when her life is in danger, Nick will find himself unable to leave the boat and rescue her.

As Ridge rescues Brooke, Nick will look on to see the two reuniting after the mishap. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will find him frustrated at having lost the golden opportunity to get back with Brooke.

Finn gets the complete picture

Finn has managed to push Grace over the edge and reach her conscience. She cracked under his pressure and revealed a dire need for money. The Bold and the Beautiful episode of August 6, 2025, will find Dr. Grace Buckingham reveal the situation that pushed her to cheat on her profession.

The doctor will explain the threat to her daughters, Paris and Zoe, from moneylenders that drove her to con billionaire Bill Spencer into paying a huge amount to ward them off. The moneylenders were a dangerous group who targeted her family due to her husband, Reese's huge gambling debts.

Grace will likely ask Finn to stay quiet about the situation and let her girls stay in peace. However, Finn may not agree with this deception. He may insist that both the patient and his father must know the truth, leaving Grace worried about the looming bleak future.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the upcoming drama as Finn forces Grace to open up and Ridge plays the proverbial hero.

