What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 7, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on August 7, 2025, a dramatic event is about to unfold. As Hope sits with Liam at the Spencer Mansion, she receives shocking news about her mother's tragedy in Naples. Meanwhile, Dr. Finn confronts Dr. Grace about her scam and bogus treatment.

Ad

Additionally, on The Bold and the Beautiful, a startling truth might surface as Sheila and Li have an unplanned encounter. This could make Sheila suspicious of Li's actions, prompting her to follow her to uncover the truth. The upcoming episode promises an emotional rollercoaster that will keep fans on the edge.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful episode set to air on August 7, 2025

Ad

Trending

Hope and Liam reconnect

Ad

The August 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will likely feature moments from the Spencer mansion, where Liam and Hope reconnect. After the recent traumatic event, Hope visited Liam at the Spencer Mansion to check on his health. There, the two also discussed Bill and Liam's reconnection with their father.

However, speculation suggests that during her visit, she might receive a call regarding Brooke's drowning in Naples. Anyhow, her anxiety will grow until she receives a call from her mother, Brooke. When Brooke calls her, she might calm down, and Brooke will also share that Ridge is the one who saved her, hinting at a possible rift in their romance. Hope is optimistic that things will turn out well for her mother.

Ad

Grace's truth comes to light

A still of Dr. Grace from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

After Liam Spencer's remarkable recovery, Finn became suspicious about his condition. He wondered whether Liam was really ill or if Dr. Grace had fabricated the story to extort his wealthy father, Bill. In the upcoming episode, spoilers hint that Finn will uncover that Dr. Grace is actually manipulating Liam's case, that he was never truly sick.

Ad

Finn will confront Dr. Grace about her fake treatment, and when she admits to the situation, he will ask her to tell Liam the truth. Things could get complicated once she reveals the truth about Liam's tumor, potentially changing their relationship dynamic and raising serious questions about Dr. Grace's medical career.

Sheila and Li's encounter

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via YouTube/ @ boldandbeautiful)

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila, who is mourning the loss of her granddaughter Luna, has an encounter with Li. Li was working on Luna's case because she was brutally injured in the gunshot incident that she had just started. Anyhow, as seen in previous episodes, Li declared her dead, even though she was alive, and now is keeping her alive in a safe.

Ad

Speculations suggest that this encounter will lead Sheila to a shocking discovery. She will be seen following Li, and then she might discover that her dead granddaughter Luna is not actually dead, but Li faked the scene. This could cause a lot of tension in Los Angeles. Many people felt at peace after hearing about Luna's death. However, the question remains whether Sheila will reveal the truth about Luna being alive or keep it to herself.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More