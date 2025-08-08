What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 8, 2025)?

In the August 8, 2025, episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, things are set to take a turn as the truth is revealed. Dr. Grace might reveal the true reason behind her manipulating Liam's reports. Liam and Hope decide not to reveal the fake tumor situation to anyone.

The main question on the mind of fans: Will Li finally reveal the truth about Luna to Sheila, or will Sheila discover this herself? The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful might reveal that answer. This episode is set to deliver moments that will leave fans wondering and keep them on the edge.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on August 7, 2025

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via YouTube boldandbeautiful)

Dr. Grace revealed the truth behind her manipulation

As seen in previous episodes of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, the mysterious recovery of Liam Spencer from a brain tumor made Dr. Finn wonder if he was actually sick. Recently, he discovered that Dr. Grace manipulated Liam's reports to acquire money from Bill Spencer's pocket.

Bill paid a million dollars for his medical procedure, after which Liam was magically healed. When he confronted Dr. Grace, she insisted on keeping this between them, but Finn was adamant about telling the truth to Liam.

In today's episode, spoilers suggest that Dr. Garce will reveal that she planned all this to get out of debt. She explains that Reese Buckingham's gambling problem has led him into debt, and they are now bothering Grace to pay it off.

Spoilers suggest that she would request them to keep this to themselves, or this might land her in big trouble. Though Hope and Liam would choose to respect her decision. However, Finn might add that Grace should stop complying with the debt collectors and take some serious action against them in the situation.

Will Li reveal the truth about Luna?

A still from The Bold and Beautiful (Image via YouTube boldandbeautiful)

As seen in the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li and Sheila have an awkward encounter where Li might have overexpressed himself. In the upcoming episode, this might have made Sheila a bit suspicious of Li's actions and where she was headed.

Sheila might follow Li to where she keeps Luna alive and safe. Sheila, who was among those mourning her granddaughter's death, will be in shock when they learn that Li staged her death. However, this might also raise a question: what is the real reason behind Li keeping Luna alive?

What else will happen on The Bold and the Beautiful

In future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, besides all the drama happening in Los Angeles, moments from Europe might also be featured. The audience might get to see Ridge save Brooke from drowning, which gives her hope that they might rekindle their relationship.

However, several questions remain: will Nick's presence there cause an obstacle, or will Ridge's promise to Taylor prevent him from returning to Brooke?

To know what's coming next, catch the latest episode of this daytime soap opera on CBS and Paramount+

