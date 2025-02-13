“The chemistry is missing”— General Hospital fans criticize Carly and the new Jack Brennan’s dynamic, calling for the original Brennan’s return

Carly’s new scenes with the recently recast Jack Brennan have become a big topic of discussion among General Hospital viewers. The sudden change in actors has sparked strong reactions online, with many noticing a shift in the energy of their interactions.

People keep comparing the older version of Jack to the current one, and they say something feels different.

There is also debate about how a recast might affect a character’s presence on screen. The show had built a storyline that showcased Carly and Jack as a strong pairing, so some fans worry that a switch might break their momentum.

“The chemistry is missing.”

That short comment on a General Hospital Facebook fan page, under a post by a fan who stated that they want Charles Mesure as Jack again, set off a wave of responses.

They admitted it might be hard to accept a recast when the first actor had a strong presence. Some pointed out that the original actor’s voice and accent suited the role, making the shift feel jarring.



Others mentioned that Carly has struggled with new love interests since her storyline with Drew fizzled. Some believed that, when the show found a good match for her, the momentum should have continued with the Mesure playing Jack.





Several people remain hopeful that the show will do something creative. They wonder if the door is open for the original Jack Brennan to return. They also suggest that the new actor could find his groove if the writers offer fresh twists.

Yet, the calls for the old Jack remained the strongest theme, especially among fans who like consistent storylines.





Recent developments involving Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Charles Mesure, who played Jack Brennan, left by his own decision. He began his role in December 2023 and it ended in early 2025. Chris McKenna, known for appearances on several other daytime programs, stepped in to continue the part of Jack.

The switch surprised fans, as Jack was involved in major plots with Valentin and Anna.

Mesure's final scenes aired around January 30, and McKenna took over on February 4. Official sources confirm Jack will stay important, and the story will continue as planned.

Laura Wright, who portrays Carly, has hinted in interviews that she’s open to exploring new directions for the pairing. She continues to film scenes that show Carly’s life after her last major breakup.

Despite some fan anxiety, the production team has not signaled any intention to undo the casting change. They appear committed to letting McKenna shape his take on the role.

Meanwhile, General Hospital keeps rolling out different arcs. Jason Morgan is still dealing with personal issues, and other cast members have come and gone.

The show’s producers often say that recasts allow them to maintain a character’s presence and keep the main storyline going. Only time will tell if the audience warms to the new Jack or holds on to their longing for the old one.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

