The Young and the Restless Alum Jordi Vilasuso begins with a new venture

Actor Jordi Vilasuso, who was a part of The Young and the Restless from 2018 to 2022, has recently stepped into a new chapter in his life. The daily soap alum launched a new coaching website, www.nowthepresent.com, aimed at guiding people towards "the present moment."

Ad

The Young and the Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. At present, it is one of the top-rated daytime dramas on American television. Created by CBS, the show has been the starting point for many celebrities like Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, Tom Selleck, and Paul Walker. In the long-running soap opera, Jordi Vilasuso played Rey Rosales from 2018 to 2022.

The Young and the Restless fame Jordi Vilasuso launched a new coaching website

Ad

Trending

Jordi Vilasuso was a part of The Young and the Restless as Rey Rosales. Vilasuso's newest venture is a coaching website named Now The Present. It was launched on March 17, 2025. The project is centered around mindfulness and self-improvement.

Vilasuso encourages the philosophy that the present moment is a "G.I.F.T."—Gratitude, Intention, Faith, and Testimony. He aims to guide people toward personal growth through this platform. Vilasuso's statement on the website reads,

Ad

"Over the years, I’ve realized that the most precious asset that we have is our time. Whether it’s with family, friends, work, leisure, or our Creator, we give ourselves over to the moment and, if we’re at our best, we are present to whatever may come."

It continues,

"My life experience and career have afforded me the opportunity to understand what it truly means to be in the moment and what the costs are if I’m not. The conclusion: a philosophy I like to call Now The Present. "

Ad

About Jordi Vilasuso's career

Ad

Jordi Vilasuso is a Cuban-American actor, born in 1981 to Dr. Frank Vilasuso and Ana Vilasuso. He has primarily made a name for himself through his roles in American daytime television shows. He rose to fame by playing Tony Santos on Guiding Light from 2000 to 2003. This character brought him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor.

He also portrayed Griffin Castillo on All My Children and Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives from 2010-2017. His role as detective Rey Rosales on The Young and the Restless is his most recent daily soap appearance, from 2018 to 2022.

Ad

Beyond soaps, he has acted in films like The Last Home Run, The Lost City, Heights, and La Linea. His other television credits include 8 Simple Rules, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Numb3rs, and CSI: Miami.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback