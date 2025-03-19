The Young and the Restless recap (March 18, 2025): Summer and Kyle’s tension rises while Victor plots

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on March 18, 2025, Summer told Kyle that Victor wanted them back together, but Claire walked in and made sure to show her place in Kyle’s life. Meanwhile, Victor questioned Kyle about Jabot, making him more suspicious.

Elsewhere, Nate met with Lily and Devon, but Damian interrupted with worrying news about Amy. As concerns grew, Nate offered to go with Damian, hinting at a brotherly bond. At Society, Audra and Holden share a moment, leading to awkward encounters with Lily and Devon.

Lily couldn’t shake her doubts about Holden and Damian, even as Devon urged her to move on. With shifting alliances and rising tension, Genoa City faced another dramatic day.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Summer and Kyle’s tense exchange

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Summer told Kyle about Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping and thanked him for his support. As she touched his arm, Claire walked in and quickly kissed Kyle, subtly marking her territory.

Claire listened to the updates and was relieved they were safe, but Summer took a jab at her past. Claire then pointed out that Kyle and she were still enjoying their romantic evening, which annoyed Summer. When Claire left for work, Summer took the chance to invite Kyle to lunch instead, setting the stage for more tension between the three.

Victor’s hidden agenda

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Victor questioned Kyle about Jabot, but Kyle suspected he was looking for signs of trouble. After Victor dismissed him, Summer revealed that Victor wanted him away from Claire and back with her. She denied agreeing with Victor but hinted it could be good for Harrison.

Damian’s worry and Nate’s proposal

At Nate’s apartment, a meeting with Lily and Devon was interrupted when Damian arrived, worried about Amy being hospitalized in Chicago. Nate realized he had missed calls and quickly contacted her doctor, who confirmed that the treatment had started.

Damian was uneasy about how fast things were moving, so Nate offered to go with him to Chicago. This unexpected gesture hinted at Nate wanting to grow closer to Damian.

Audra and Holden’s complicated dynamic

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Holden questioned Audra about her mixed signals. She admitted that Nate suggested they stay friends, but she was open to it as long as Holden respected her boundaries.

Holden invited himself to Audra’s planned lunch with Nate, but when Nate canceled, because of which they ate together instead. They laughed while cheering old times, just as Lily and Devon walked in. Their cold reaction made it clear they weren’t happy seeing Audra with Holden.

Lily’s growing suspicions

Devon tried to ignore the situation, but Lily remained doubtful. She felt that Holden and Damian had hidden agendas and worried that Audra was more involved than she realized. Devon preferred to stay out of it, and told Lily to do the same, but she wasn’t convinced.

As The Young and the Restless continues, Lily’s search for answers could lead to more secrets, surprises, and betrayals. With Victor’s schemes, Summer’s lingering feelings, and Nate growing closer to Damian, the drama in Genoa City is far from over.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

