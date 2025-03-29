The Young and the Restless preview sees Traci struggling, Damian's past raising questions, and Audra getting a surprise

Life in Genoa City is never dull on The Young and the Restless. The episodes airing from March 31 to April 4 are set to deliver a storm of emotional challenges, suspicions, and shocking turns.

Ad

The weekly preview shows Traci finding herself in the middle of an emotional storm. She begins to question whether she can trust her heart and her judgment about Alan's identity.

Meanwhile, Damian's past is to be closely examined as Lily demands answers. The spider web of his relationship with Aristotle Dumas begins to unravel. Eyebrows are raised, and tension is generated in the Winters family.

On another front, Audra receives an unexpected invitation that could open doors for her or put her right in the middle of a new conflict. Meanwhile, Victor keeps his hand in the game with strategic moves and strong-arm tactics as the Abbott family continues to splinter under the weight of secrets and shifting loyalties.

Ad

Trending

Traci starts to stress as fears build on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Traci's world will continue to shake as doubts creep in about the man she's fallen for. With evidence mounting that Alan could be far more dangerous than she ever imagined, Traci begins to second-guess her decisions.

The revelation that Alan may have played a role in Sharon and Phyllis' kidnapping has shocked her to the core. Whilst striving to connect the dots between his past and Ashley's deteriorating mental health, Traci is torn between love and using her head.

Ad

Diane picks up on her angst and stands up for her, as does Jack, especially when Traci goes to tackle the issue in the open, taking risks along the way.

Jack and Billy's growing divide on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Billy keeps playing both sides, declaring his loyalty to the Abbotts while secretly maneuvering with Dumas. Jack becomes increasingly suspicious and ultimately steps in to bring him back in line.

By midweek, Jack tries to get Billy on track, especially after sensing that whatever his brother is scheming could backfire on them. Jack also seeks Victoria's advice, perhaps suggesting that he does not think family ties alone will prove adequate to hold Billy's ambition in check.

Ad

Audra receives a surprise and new opportunities on The Young and the Restless

Audra's week takes an interesting turn when she gets an unexpected invitation. Although the origin of the invitation is still unknown, it could be from Holden or someone close to Dumas. This could be the start of a new development that drags her into the high-risk business gameboard.

Ad

With her recent past of power plays and manipulation, Audra might view this invitation as a threat or an opportunity, depending on who initiates it and what's on the line.

Victor tightens his grip on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Victor won't be sitting back on The Young and the Restless. He tells Michael to play hardball, making it clear that he is not finished plotting behind the scenes. He also dispenses unwanted advice to Lily, suggesting that maybe he has plans for handling Damian and Dumas.

With Nikki being sought out by Lauren for a personal favor and Michael perhaps being pushed too hard at Victor's behest, the repercussions may extend beyond business into friendships.

Ad

As allegiances shift and lies bubble up, the first week of April threatens to be another explosive chapter on the show.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback