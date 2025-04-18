The Young and the Restless recap (April 18, 2025): Michael breaks under pressure as Kyle’s confession puts Victor’s plan at risk

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on April 18, 2025, Michael Baldwin lost his temper when Diane Jenkins Abbott questioned his involvement in Victor Newman’s plans. Meanwhile, Jack Abbott grew uneasy after Kyle revealed a secret to Claire Newman, raising doubts about her loyalty.

Victor worked behind the scenes, asking Audra Charles to break up Kyle and Claire. Audra agreed while pretending everything was fine with Nate Hastings. Diane also suspected Victor was planning his next move.

Elsewhere, Lily Winters and Amy Lewis shared concerns about Damian Kane. Although Damian was gaining Lily’s trust, both women worried about his connection to Aristotle Dumas.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 18, 2025

Diane confronts Michael as Kyle alarms Jack with Claire's confession

At the GCAC bar on The Young and the Restless, Diane confronted Michael about his involvement in Victor’s plan against Jack and Jabot. Michael didn’t give a clear answer, which made Diane suspicious. She questioned his loyalty and warned him not to end up on the wrong side of the Abbott-Newman war.

Michael got defensive and said he was trying to keep Victor in check, but Diane said he was still part of the problem. Before leaving, she warned that Victor would likely ruin Kyle and Claire’s relationship next.

Upstairs, Kyle told Jack he had revealed Victor’s spy to Claire. Jack was worried this could make things worse. Kyle said he trusted Claire, but Jack wasn’t sure she could see Victor for who he really was.

Later, Diane told Jack about her talk with Michael. While she still hoped Michael could help them, Jack had doubts. He laughed at the idea of Michael being Victor’s “guardrail” and warned Diane not to count on old friends. They both knew Victor’s plan wasn’t finished, and Michael might be deeper in it than he admitted.

Victor plays puppet master with Audra while Lily and Amy question Damian

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Audra took a call from Victor while sitting with Nate. Nate couldn’t hear the call, but Audra stayed calm as Victor told her to break up Kyle and Claire. He said her future depended on it. Audra agreed and later told Nate everything was fine, claiming she was “as good as gold.”

Audra tried to juggle her loyalty to Victor and her image with Nate. But with Victor planning a new company and still targeting the Abbotts, her position was getting riskier.

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Lily ran into Amy Lewis and shared that she had dinner with Damian Kane. Amy joked that Lily probably questioned him the whole time. Lily admitted she still had doubts and didn’t fully trust Damian. They were both worried about Aristotle Dumas’ control over him, especially with Victor’s growing interest in Chancellor-Winters.

Amy didn’t want to push Damian away by asking too much, while Lily thought of warning him about Aristotle. When Nate and Audra showed up, Lily made it clear she was being careful, but the tension was obvious.

Victor rejects retreat as Michael warns of growing Abbott suspicions

At the end of The Young and the Restless episode, Michael met with Victor and told him about his tense talk with Diane. He warned that the Abbotts were getting suspicious and suggested pulling back their spies. But Victor didn’t seem worried. He said the Abbotts were just guessing and didn’t know who was really inside their circle.

Victor stood firm, saying he never backs down and still wanted revenge. Michael looked troubled, clearly starting to question if helping Victor was the right choice.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

