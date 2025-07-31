The Young and the Restless recap (July 31, 2025): Kyle hides the truth, Claire defies Victor, and Nate grows suspicious

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 31, 2025, Claire came back to Genoa City and chose to see Kyle first, ignoring warnings from Victoria and upsetting Victor. At the same time, Kyle kept quiet about Audra and Victor’s actions, risking his relationship with Claire.Over at Society, Audra and Nate reunited, but their chat showed tension. Audra avoided Kyle’s comments about business problems, while Nate started to suspect she was hiding something, especially after running into Kyle and Claire in the park.At the Abbott mansion, Jack and Diane worried about Kyle’s choices. They weren’t sure Claire would forgive him once the truth came out. Jack even thought about teaming up with Cane to stand against Victor, hinting at a bigger fight ahead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 31, 2025Claire defies family expectationsClaire and Victoria on The Young and the Restless talked at the tack house, where Victoria gave updates about the family's return. But Claire was focused on seeing Kyle and wouldn’t listen to Victoria’s warning that Victor wouldn’t like it.At the Newman ranch, Victor, Nikki, Nick, and Sharon waited for Claire. When she didn’t show up, Victor felt hurt and believed she was putting Kyle before her grieving family.Kyle avoids the truth, despite good intentionsJack, Diane, and Kyle come home to the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, still shaken by everything. Jack and Diane ask Kyle to join them at Society, but he says no, as he wants to see Claire first. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the park, Claire and Kyle hugged. She asked about his trip and Victor, but Kyle avoided the truth. He didn’t mention Victor’s plans or what happened with Audra, thinking Claire didn’t need more pain while grieving. Still, keeping secrets could cause problems later.Awkward reunions and growing doubts at SocietyNate and Audra met at Society and talked about the Nice trip. Nate wished he had gone with her, while Audra said she regretted it. They tried to move on, but the Damian Kane scandal still lingered.Later, in the park, they ran into Claire and Kyle. When Kyle mentioned problems with Vibrante’s investor, Audra denied it. Nate grew suspicious and felt she was hiding something. Audra tried to distract him with kisses, but Nate wasn’t convinced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbbott concerns and a potential allianceAt Society on The Young and the Restless, Diane and Jack sat near Nate and Audra. Diane noticed tension between them and hinted that Audra was hiding more about the Nice trip. Jack worried about Victor’s pressure on Claire and Kyle and said he might team up with Cane to protect Kyle. Diane was surprised but understood. Jack felt Victor needed to be taken down.When Kyle arrived, he admitted he hadn’t told Claire or Nate the truth. He didn’t want to upset them while they were grieving. Diane feared Claire wouldn’t handle the truth well, especially about Audra, but Kyle felt it wasn’t the right time.Emotional homecoming and uncertain romanceAt the Newman ranch, Claire returned and hugged Victor. They shared a brief moment before talking about Cole’s memorial. Nearby, Sharon and Nick talked alone. Sharon said she felt out of place, but Nick told her she was family and he wanted her there.When Sharon mentioned their kiss, Nick kept things vague and said they could just wait and see if it happened again. Sharon was left unsure of what it meant.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.