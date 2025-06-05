The Young and the Restless recap (June 5, 2025): Audra schemes, Kyle takes the bait, and Amy decides to stay back in Genoa City

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 5, 2025, Kyle signed Victor’s tough contract that tied him to Claire with a big financial risk. At the same time, Audra pushed harder to break them up and worked to get invited to Aristotle Dumas’ party.

Ad

Cole’s health took a bad turn, and Victoria rushed him to the hospital, fearing it could be pneumonia. Claire was worried about her father, and Kyle supported her. Meanwhile, Damian and Holden lost their jobs, putting their futures and friendship at risk.

Amy decided to stay in Genoa City, which made Audra and Nate happy. Lily tried to help Holden by offering him a job, but Nate wasn’t sure it was a good idea. Emotions, plans, and tensions ran high across town.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, June 5, 2025

Kyle signs Victor’s ruthless contract

Ad

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Victor gave Kyle a contract saying he’d owe $5 million and have to leave town if he hurt Claire. Kyle wanted a lawyer to check it first, but Victor pressured him. Kyle signed it right away, wanting to prove himself. Victor pretended to be impressed, but soon called Audra to scold her for not breaking up Kyle and Claire fast enough.

Ad

Audra pushes for power and proximity

After Kyle left, Victor called Audra to the ranch and yelled at her for not making progress. Audra said breaking up a couple takes time, but Victor was running out of patience. She then asked him to get her and Kyle into Aristotle Dumas’ party, planning to pull Kyle away from Claire there. Victor agreed, as long as it worked.

Ad

Later, Holden called Audra to meet him at Crimson Lights after being fired by Dumas. He was upset, and Audra comforted him, getting even more involved in the drama and building new connections for her own plans.

Lily and Nate clash over Holden’s future

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Damian told Holden that Dumas had fired them both. Damian tried to help by suggesting a job at Winters, but Holden was angry. He blamed Damian for what happened and ended their friendship.

Ad

Later, Damian talked to Amy, who comforted him and said he should reach out to Holden in a more personal way. At the park, Lily met with Nate and suggested giving Holden a spot in the hotel division. Nate didn’t trust Holden and wasn’t sure it was a good idea. Still, Lily said she planned to face Dumas at his party to find out the truth.

Ad

Amy’s fresh start and Genoa City roots

Amy Lewis shared some good news: her treatment was working and she had decided to stay in Genoa City for good. Audra and Nate were both happy and supportive of her choice. With this big step, Amy was becoming more connected to the people in town and could play a bigger part in what’s ahead.

Cole’s health scare alarms Victoria and Claire

Ad

At the tack house on The Young and the Restless, a doctor checked Cole and worried he might have pneumonia. He sent Cole to the hospital for tests, and Victoria went with him, clearly worried.

Later, Claire told Kyle how scared she was about Cole’s health. Kyle comforted her and didn’t tell her the full truth about his deal with Victor, saying he’d explain later.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More