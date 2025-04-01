The Young and the Restless recap (March 31, 2025): Jack stands firm against Victor as Claire and Kyle’s relationship remains on the line

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Jack Abbott warned Victor Newman not to interfere in his daughter Claire’s relationship with Kyle Abbott. Victoria Newman also prepared to confront her father over his disapproval.

At Nate Hastings’ apartment on The Young and the Restless, Lily questioned Damian Kane about Nate and his family connections with him. Later, Claire talked to Victoria about her concerns over Kyle and Victor’s opposition to their relationship.

Jack stepped in to protect his family, giving Victor a clear warning about the consequences of his actions. The episode ended with unresolved tension and family secrets brewing, setting up more conflict ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 31, 2025

Tensions mount between Jack and Victor

The Young and the Restless episode began with Jack Abbott warning Victor Newman not to interfere in his daughter Claire’s relationship with Kyle. Jack made it clear that if Victor tried to break them up, there would be consequences.

Victoria overheard and silently agreed, preparing to stand against her father as well.

Later, Kyle spoke to Jack about Victor’s threat to use Summer to create problems between him and Claire. Jack reassured Kyle that he would support him and that Victor wouldn’t succeed in breaking them up.

He also emphasized that Claire and Kyle should control their own future.

Jack later spoke with Victoria at the GCAC, urging her to warn Victor. He made it clear that if Victor continued to interfere, he would take action. Victoria agreed, showing her determination to protect her family from Victor.

Lily confronts Damian over family secrets

Nate Hastings was at home taking care of his mother, Amy, after her first round of cancer treatment. Amy found comfort in Nate and Damian Kane’s jokes, but the mood changed when Lily Winters arrived.

Lily wanted answers from Damian about his connection to the Dumas family and Nate’s biological father.

Damian denied knowing anything, saying he only learned about the Winters family from business articles. However, Lily wasn’t convinced, especially when she found out that Aristotle Dumas knew about the Winters family.

The tension grew as Lily became more suspicious of Damian.

When Nate returned, the argument escalated, and it was clear the family secrets were more complicated than they seemed. Damian continued to deny any involvement, but Lily remained determined to uncover the truth.

Claire opens up to Victoria about Kyle and Victor

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman talked to Victoria about her worries regarding her relationship with Kyle and Victor’s disapproval.

Claire feared Victor’s stubbornness would come between them, but she didn’t want to break up with Kyle to please him.

Victoria reassured Claire, telling her that Victor eventually accepted her relationship with Cole. Claire felt comforted but still wanted to change Victor’s mind.

Victoria encouraged Claire to focus on enjoying her relationship with Kyle and not let Victor’s opinion ruin her happiness. She promised to protect their love and gave Claire hope for the future.

Although Claire was frustrated with Summer’s involvement, Victoria urged her to trust that things would work out.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

