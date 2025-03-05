The Young and the Restless recap (March 4, 2025): Phyllis and Sharon solve riddles while their loved ones navigate their disappearance mystery

The recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on March 4, 2025, showed Sharon and Phyllis trapped in an old asylum, with their long-standing rivalry making things worse. They argued over who might have kidnapped them, and their fight got so intense that it nearly put both their lives in danger.

Meanwhile, their loved ones worked desperately to figure out where they were. At Crimson Lights, Summer, Nick, Daniel, and Billy tried to piece together what happened. Chance confirmed that Sharon hadn’t left town, and when her car showed up at Cassidy First, the situation seemed even more alarming.

The group thought about who might have taken them, but every guess only led to more confusion. Inside the asylum, Sharon and Phyllis tried to figure out why they had been kidnapped. After a heated argument, they realized that the kidnapper had to be someone who knew them well. Finally, a voice spoke over the speaker, and told them this was a twisted game and was far from over.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Sharon and Phyllis unravel in captivity

In the beginning of The Young and the Restless episode, Sharon and Phyllis broke down while trapped in the asylum. Sharon searched through books for clues, but Phyllis thought it was pointless.

Their old resentment quickly bubbled up, with Phyllis accusing Sharon of holding onto past grudges. As they argued, Sharon guessed their kidnapper might be a former patient or someone connected to their troubled past. The fight got worse when Phyllis suggested that Nick might have set this up to force them to make peace.

Sharon immediately rejected the idea, but things turned even more personal as they started blaming each other’s children. The argument exploded when Phyllis wanted to smash a chair against a window, desperate to escape. Sharon wrestled her to the ground, warning her that acting out could get them both killed.

The search intensifies at Crimson Lights

Back in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Nick, Summer, Daniel, and Billy gathered at Crimson Lights, feeling more worried by the minute. Chance told them that neither Sharon nor Phyllis had checked into local hotels or spas. When Sharon’s car was found in a strange location, the mystery deepened. The group started to fear that someone had kidnapped them.

Daniel shared that both Sharon and Phyllis had recently made calls from burner phones, making it seem even more likely that their disappearances were connected. The idea that someone had kidnapped them together started to make sense.

Billy joked that the kidnapper might already regret it, given how fiery the women could be. But the group’s laughter quickly faded as they realized the gravity of the situation

A captor who knows them too well

Sharon and Phyllis collapsed onto an old couch as they were exhausted. Sharon apologized for accusing Phyllis earlier, and said their kidnapper had to be someone who knew a lot about their past. Phyllis, tired and frustrated, sarcastically asked the unseen captor if he was enjoying watching them struggle.

That’s when the voice finally answered, “I’m not here to be entertained. That’s not the point.” He said the game was all that mattered, and it wasn’t over yet. The voice then gave them a confusing riddle: “What is worth everything but costs nothing?” Sharon and Phyllis were left feeling even more confused as their terrifying ordeal continued.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

