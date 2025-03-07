The Young and the Restless recap (March 6, 2025): Summer fuels tension as Claire fears losing Kyle

CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired a new episode on March 7, 2025. Fans saw that Summer Newman still had feelings for Kyle Abbott, which caused tension in Genoa City. As the two grew closer after Phyllis Summers disappeared, Claire started to feel insecure and opened up to Nikki.

Ad

Moreover, Kyle felt unsure about his future with Claire, while Summer’s secret intentions hinted that bigger trouble was on the way.

Elsewhere, Damian Kane’s shady past created more problems with Devon Winters. Damian’s interactions with Lily Winters raised concerns. Meanwhile, Nate Hastings did his best to support Amy Lewis as she faced her cancer diagnosis and explored new treatment options.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Summer's subtle sabotage and Claire’s rising fears

At the GCAC, Summer leaned on Kyle for support, bringing out his protective side. When Claire arrived, Summer made comments about Claire’s troubled past with the Newmans. Things got worse when Summer asked Kyle for a ride, leaving Claire visibly upset.

Ad

Later, Claire opened up to Nikki about her worries. She suspected Summer was trying to win Kyle back and even wondered if Victor Newman might be encouraging a reunion. Nikki admitted Summer could be stubborn but promised to protect Claire from unnecessary heartache.

Kyle and Summer’s complicated connection

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Kyle asked Summer why she seemed bothered by his relationship with Claire. Summer pretended to care about Kyle’s happiness and warned him about Victor’s potential interference. But her questions about Kyle’s feelings for Claire suggested she had other motives.

Ad

Ad

Kyle, torn between his past and present, said he wasn’t ready to say he loved Claire but felt positive about where things were going. Summer forced a smile and claimed she supported him, but her worried expression after he left showed she felt anything but okay with it.

Damian’s shady dealings and Devon’s growing suspicions

At the coffeehouse on The Young and the Restless, Damian ran into Lily and Devon. Devon didn’t trust Damian and questioned him about falsely claiming he owned Aristotle Dumas' companies. Damian avoided giving clear answers and blamed Nate’s fake job offer and his personal struggles for his suspicious actions.

Ad

Lily, feeling more sympathetic, agreed to have dinner with Damian, even though Devon warned her. Devon worried that Damian’s secretive behavior could lead to Lily getting hurt again.

Ad

Hope and uncertainty for Amy's future

At Nate’s apartment on The Young and the Restless, Amy got good news that a specialist from Chicago was coming to discuss new cancer treatment options. Damian stopped by and offered to take Amy to lunch but stepped back when he heard about her appointment.

Dr. Carol Kelly arrived for the consultation, and Nate suggested he and Damian go to lunch while the doctor spoke with Amy. It was a small step toward building trust, but doubts remained about whether Damian could truly be trusted.

Ad

Watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS on Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback