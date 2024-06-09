The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from June 10 to 14, 2024

Last week on The Young and the Restless, things in Genoa City heated up. Victor Newman was calling the shots for Jordan, making big decisions that would change his life. And Diane Jenkins was worried about Jack Abbott staying sober, which put a strain on their relationship.

Tucker McCall got curious about Jordan's mystery, thinking there might be some revelations. Diane gave Jack an ultimatum about Nikki Newman, making him face some tough decisions. And Victor called out Michael Baldwin for what he did, setting the scene for more drama ahead.

As we roll into the week of June 10-14, the aftermath of these events is still affecting the folks in Genoa City. Victor's scheming, Ashley's bold moves, and the changing relationships between The Young and the Restless characters are set to bring some drama and turns.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 10 to June 14, 2024

Monday, June 10, 2024: Victor holds Cole and Michael accountable

Victor Newman manages to avoid getting in trouble for his wrongdoings, but then he focuses on Cole and Michael, making them take responsibility for what they did.

It's funny because they were trying to help Victor avoid going to jail. At the same time, Ashley Abbott steps out of her comfort zone and shows how tough she is by taking on new challenges, even though she's had a rough past.

In another plotline, Audra, the sneaky executive, gets a reality check about messing with things she shouldn't. Her ways come back to bite her, causing a big setback in her career. It's a reminder that playing games with tough competition can have consequences, and Audra has to face the music for her actions on The Young and the Restless.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Victor reveals new business strategy

Victor Newman seems to have finally figured out that making his family members, who can barely stand each other, work together might not be the greatest idea.

He's come up with a new business plan that could make things a bit more peaceful around the office. And in the meantime, Nikki Newman is chatting with Lauren Fenmore for some comfort and advice.

They're not toasting or celebrating, just having a serious and supportive talk on The Young and the Restless. Adam Newman keeps feeling like he's stuck in a loop with Victoria, with their ongoing conflicts showing that they still have unresolved issues that keep coming up and making Adam feel frustrated and like he's going in circles.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Victor and Nikki disagree on Jack

Victor and Nikki Newman disagree about her friendship with her ex-husband Jack Abbott, causing some tension between them. Nikki is trying to move on, but Victor isn't happy about it. And it looks like there could be a new romance on the horizon as Claire starts to let her guard down with Kyle.

This new vulnerability might affect their relationship in The Young and the Restless. And then Nick starts asking Victoria about her plans, maybe suggesting she could get back together with one of her exes. It just shows how complicated their family and love lives can be for The Young and the Restless characters.

Thursday, June 13, 2024: Cole and Victoria revisit the past

Cole and Victoria are looking back on their past and thinking about giving their relationship another shot. They believe in the saying, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again," and are determined to figure things out. On the other hand, Audra is in for a surprise as she starts to see the fallout from her past decisions on The Young and the Restless.

Her manipulative tactics end up blowing up in her face, forcing her to face the consequences of her actions. Meanwhile, Summer is having a tough time co-parenting with Kyle.

The obstacles they encounter make them consider bringing back a significant figure from Harrison's history, who could provide the support and stability they desperately need.

Friday, June 14, 2024: Victor retaliates against Jack

Victor and Jack are at it again, with Victor getting back at Jack for old times' sake. The feud between them shows how much they can't stand each other. And even though Billy has a past with Lily, he can't help but flirt with her once more this Friday on The Young and the Restless.

He's got a charming smile and seems to be trying to bring back their old flame. Also, Diane has some things to talk to Nikki about. The outcome of the talk could go either way, with a chance of things getting heated. Will they patch things up or end up in a showdown? It's a cliffhanger for sure on The Young and the Restless.

Watch The Young and the Restless on platforms like FuboTV, Paramount+, and CBS's official website.