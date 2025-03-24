The Young & the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott pays tribute to late co-star Wings Hauser

The Young & the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott paid a eulogy to her late co-star, Wings Hauser, through an Instagram post on March 21, 2025. Hauser played Greg Foster, Scott's character Nikki's first husband on the show in the 1970s. He passed away of natural causes at the age of 78 on March 15, 2025. Scott expressed her gratitude for working with him and honored his legacy.

Ad

The Young & the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first premiered in 1973. It is set in the fictional town of Genoa City. The show follows the dramatic lives of different families in the fictional Genoa City. The series has had multiple daytime Emmy nominations and remains a TV favorite for decades.

Melody Thomas Scott honored the memory of her late onscreen husband, Wings Hauser, with a heartfelt tribute

Ad

Trending

The Young & the Restless has been the home to many celebrated actors over the years. One such addition is Wings Hauser, who played Greg Foster from 1977 to 1981. For a brief period, Greg was married to Nikki Reed, played by Melody Thomas Scott.

After Wings Hauser passed away on March 15, 2025, of natural causes, Scott shared a post on Instagram to pay tribute to her former co-star. She wrote:

"Am so sorry to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Wings Hauser. We loved working together. He played Nikki’s first husband, Greg Foster. We would walk over to Farmer’s Market together every morning to have breakfast at Dupar’s. With his script for that day always rolled up in his back pocket, I would laugh at his belief that he would learn his lines through osmosis."

Ad

She continued:

"But it always seemed to work! We shared many powerful scenes. He was so talented and showed me the ropes. He would bring his children, Cole and Bright, to my house on weekends and have a blast. I had the joy of spending time with his children and getting to know his family, while working closely with him at the studio every day."

Ad

Melody Thomas Scott and Wings Hauser's journey on The Young & the Restless

Ad

Melody Thomas Scott and Wings Hauser shared a journey on The Young & the Restless as Nikki Reed and Greg Foster. Greg was a promising attorney from the working-class Foster family who came to Genoa City in 1973.

In the background of complex family dynamics, he fell for Nikki, a troubled young woman seeking a fresh start. They had a fleeting romance, which led to their marriage.

Their family life suffered because of Nikki’s personal struggles and modeling jobs. The couple divorced in 1981. Hauser reprised the role in 2003 and 2010 to give closure to his mother's character, Liz Foster. Hauser’s passing marks a poignant loss for the fans of the show.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Young and the Restless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback