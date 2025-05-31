The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Billy leave Sally behind, Kyle risk it all for Claire, and Nate await Amy’s decision

The first week of June on The Young and the Restless is filled with big decisions and bold actions. Between new romantic risks, unexpected invitations, and new dynamics among table players in Genoa City, things are bound to get stirred up on the show.

The weekly previews show Billy Abbott dealing with Sally Spectra's reluctance to join him on an international trip related to a growing mystery. Kyle Abbott continues to impress Victor Newman and prove his worth, and is aware that Claire Newman is watching closely.

Amy Lewis reveals a personal connection that catches Nate Hastings and Audra Charles off guard. Nikki Newman's birthday party sparks emotional moments and significant plot twists in her relationship with Victor.

At the same time, Aristotle Dumas has started casting a wider net and has sent out additional invitations in his trademark black and gold invitation format. After touching several significant characters and potentially losing connections to the Chancellor, Dumas' involvement could disrupt the all-too-comfortable landscape here in Genoa City.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Billy’s sketchy trip to France on The Young and the Restless

Billy Abbott is packing his bags, to the dismay of Sally Spectra, who does not want him to go. Nevertheless, he tells her he is going to France for a party thrown by an expanding Aristotle Dumas on June 13, but this is not just a party. Jack and Diane Abbott have also been invited.

This raises Billy's eyebrows. He thinks he needs to understand what Dumas wants with his family. Sally is concerned that this is bad timing, and considering the state of Abbott Communications, she questions Billy's priorities.

Billy tells Sally that he cares deeply about her and their company, but his mind is made up. Billy's trip may be tied to a larger power play involving both his business and family loyalty if he decides to go to France.

Kyle's last effort for Victor on The Young and the Restless

As Nikki Newman celebrates her birthday, Kyle Abbott makes a calculated decision in hopes of gaining Victor Newman's acceptance. Kyle hopes this is the last act he can attempt to win approval from the mogul.

Claire Newman has been supportive, as long as Kyle is careful, but she has faith that Kyle's actions could persuade Victor. Whether that action be business, symbolic, or personal, Kyle realizes this is likely his last attempt.

With everything on the line, he is under considerable pressure, both professionally and personally. Claire believes the plan could achieve their objective; however, when it comes to the son of Jack Abbott, Victor is not necessarily known for his flexibility. While Kyle's attempt could be bold, if Victor is resolute, even the best of plans could fall flat.

Amy's back story on The Young and the Restless

In one of the other important moments in the preview, Amy Lewis finally decides to tell Nate Hastings and Audra Charles the truth. Meeting them at the park, Amy shares that she has reached a crossroads in her life.

What that choice is, however, is unclear, but it is a moment that gives the audience a sense of change. Up until this point, Amy has faced several significant challenges, including serious health concerns and a significant entanglement with Damian Kane.

Regardless of whether it involves treatment, personal development, or a pathway forward, one thing is certain: it is significant to Nate and Audra. The park setting in itself creates calm, yet the weight of Amy's words contrasts with the peacefulness of her surroundings.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

