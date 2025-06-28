The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Devon confront Amanda, Adam grow suspicious, and Cole prepare for goodbye

The preview for the week of June 30 to July 4 of The Young and the Restless is filled with tough confrontations, emotional farewells, and deep, dark secrets waiting to be unveiled.

Ad

Devon continues to feel uncomfortable about Amanda going to see Cane, and Adam continues to figure out a twisted plan. At the same time, Victoria and Claire are headed back to Chicago for a while, but they are about to get some heartbreaking news about Cole.

As hidden truths clamor to come out and personal motives mix with family loyalties, several of the central characters might find themselves cornered, some emotionally, others strategically.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The week begins a long week of suspense, manipulation, and genuine emotion as major characters grapple with what they've done, what they know, and what they may potentially lose.

Devon corners Amanda about Cane on The Young and the Restless

Devon Winters is about to confront Amanda Sinclair, suspecting that she is heavily involved in Cane Ashby's latest actions. As he increasingly starts to connect the dots surrounding Cane's bizarre behavior, including rallying everyone to his estate in Nice, Devon will assume that it could all just be a planned diversion.

Ad

Devon will not hold back, even suggesting Amanda may know more than what she is informing. Amanda, deadpan as usual, will not take this accusation lightly. She will respond sharply, which indicates she might not just be looking after Cane.

The confrontation will have ramifications, straining their relationship while their mutual trust begins to dissipate.

Ad

Adam is closing in on a secret partnership on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Adam Newman is getting closer to what Cane's secret is, that is, Cane's secret identity as Aristotle Dumas. Adam notices a secret meeting between Cane and Holden Novak, and he begins to suspect something much larger is going on.

Although Cane has told his guests they are stuck, he will somehow manage to return to Genoa City, suggesting an escape is doable. Cane's quiet conversation with Holden Novak at Crimson Lights reveals that he got Holden to act on his behalf and obtain, or help Cane obtain, property around the vicinity of high corporate offices.

Ad

Cole fears the end is near on The Young and the Restless

As Victoria and Claire make their way to the hospital in Chicago, Cole Howard will probably be relieved to see them arrive, but that relief will come with a gut punch. In a quiet emotional moment, Cole will tell them the real reason he was anxious to see them, to say goodbye.

Ad

Ad

While everyone has been hoping Cole will fight off his battle with Legionnaires' Disease, they will all eventually have to accept that he could die. Claire and Victoria will do their best to help him be upbeat, but the meaning of Cole's goodbye will weigh heavily on all their hearts and will lend to the emotional power of the shocking truth of Cole's condition.

Trouble is brewing throughout Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Amanda will be feeling the growing pressure from Lily to come clean, while Holden is still playing a dangerous game, hiding Cane's secret. Phyllis might find something that gives her the leverage to tip the scales, and Victor Newman will remain on red alert, managing to look over his shoulder and still ensure Cane doesn't get ahead of him.

Ad

As secrets edge closer to the surface, relationships are becoming more fragile. The Young and the Restless is setting up a week that could change the face of Genoa City forever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More