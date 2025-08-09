The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Lily step into Cane’s world, Jack question Billy’s reliability, and Daniel wrestle with his heart

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, set to air from August 11 to August 15, 2025, tensions rise as loyalties are being tested. While Lily steps onto Cane’s train, Jack is unsure and questions Billy’s reliability. On the other hand, Daniel might struggle with his true feelings towards Tessa.

The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless is set to bring a wave of emotions, with challenging decisions. As alliances shift, loyalties will be tested. The upcoming week promises whirlwind episodes that will leave the fans shaken and wondering what's next.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 4, 2025

Jack's plan involves relying on Billy

As seen in the preview for the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Jack remarks that his plans involve relying on Billy. Jack has a conversation with Diane, where he says,

"Only one problem with this plan. It requires putting all our faith in.. Perhaps the future of our family company in Billy's hands."

As seen in the previous episodes, Billy has partnered up with Cane Ashby in his plan to take over every major industry in Genoa. However, speculations suggest that Jack will also partner up with the one person no one can stand, but the one person who can help him in the situation is Victor Newman.

Lily boards Cane's train

Further on The Young and the Restless, with Cane Ashby's return to Genoa, Lily expressed that she will try to avoid him and not get anywhere near him. However, speculations suggest that in the upcoming episode, Lily might come closer to Cane to bring down his guard. Meanwhile, Cane is planning to take over Geno's major industries, with strategic planning from the wealth he inherited after the death of his father.

The only way that everyone can know his strategy and plan against is by bringing Lily closer to him. As Lily is one person Cane wants the most and was ready to sacrifice his life, Speculations suggest, the reason Lily is coming closer to him is to know more about his plans and plot against them. Anyhow, will Cane let down his guard and reveal his strategy?

Daniell's feelings towards Tessa

Elsewhere in Genoa on The Young and the Restless, as seen in past episodes, the distance between Tessa and Mariah is growing further apart. Mariah's secret has caused some significant strain on their marriage, and Daniel has been there to comfort Tessa through this all.

Anyhow, as seen in the preview of the upcoming episodes, Daniel sits with Danyy and, when Danny asks, is starting to feel something more for Tessa. Daniel replies by saying,

"I am afraid, I'm starting to develop real feelings for Tessa."

Implying that Daniel's caring nature towards Tessa during this tough time in her marriage is turning into something serious. Will this friendship take a romantic turn? Will this new dynamic create even more trouble in Tessa and Mariah’s already chaotic marriage?

To find out what happens next, watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

