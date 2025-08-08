The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from August 11 to 15, 2025

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from August 11 to 15, 2025, things heat up in Genoa City as trust is tested and alliances change. Jack turns to Victoria for help, Sharon worries more about Mariah, and Victor targets a new enemy. At the same time, secrets and betrayals begin to cause trouble for several relationships.From heated arguments to heartfelt moments, the drama is non-stop. Phyllis shares a shocking secret with Daniel, Claire takes control of her own life, and Victor shows no mercy toward Cane. By week’s end, tensions run high as Adam, Chelsea, Nick, and Sharon all face moments that could change their lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from August 11 to 15, 2025Monday, August 11: An unlikely allianceAt the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Nikki recently suggested that Jack work with Victor, but Jack surprises everyone by turning to Victoria instead. This puts even more pressure on Cane, as Jack’s plans start closing in on him. Sharon is very worried about Mariah, knowing her daughter’s dark secret is hurting her marriage. Meanwhile, Lily shares upsetting news with Holden, leaving him shocked about what happened with Damian.Tuesday, August 12: Secrets and self-discoveryPhyllis tells Daniel a secret he wishes he didn’t know. While scheming to cause problems between Claire and Kyle, Audra hides her true intentions from Nate. Determined to take charge of her life, Claire makes a bold move, starting a new chapter for herself. The day is filled with plans and counterplans that could spark new drama.Kyle and Claire (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Wednesday, August 13: Retaliation and revelationsIn the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor takes action against Cane, making sure his rival feels the full force of his power. Nick gets fed up with Billy’s attitude and loses his temper. Jack gets a surprise invitation, but given how badly things went the last time he accepted one, this could bring more trouble than good. Old grudges and new schemes start to mix, setting up more issues ahead.Thursday, August 14: Favors and confessionsIn a surprising move, Victor asks Nick to help him take down an enemy, a job Victor would normally handle himself. Christine asks Lauren for a special favor that could mean a lot to her. Meanwhile, Daniel’s growing feelings for Tessa lead him to open up to Danny in a heartfelt moment. The day is quieter but filled with personal moments that could have significant effects later.Daniel (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Friday, August 15: Promises and patience lostBy the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Sharon sees a different side of Nick, reminding them both of everything they’ve been through together. Cane, despite his history of breaking promises, tells Lily he’s committed to her, but it’s unclear if he’ll follow through. Meanwhile, Adam gets more and more frustrated with Chelsea’s loyalty to Billy, sparking tension that could turn into a major fight.This week brings a mix of power moves, emotional moments, and rising tension. With loyalties changing and personal stakes running high, every day in Genoa City brings the characters closer to a major turning point.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus