The Young and The Restless recap (February 12, 2025): Summer holds Sharon accountable and Claire feels like Victor is being unfair

CBS's The Young and The Restless first aired on American daytime television and has kept fans engaged with their captivating storylines ever since. The show began on March 26, 1973, and is set in the fictional city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless revolves around the events in the lives of the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families. The show focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, scandals, and feuds.

In the February 12, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Sharon and Summer had an honest conversation regarding Sharon's past actions while Phyllis and Daniel discussed how to go about their new business venture with Billy- Abbott Communications.

In the February 12, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, at Crimson Lights, Summer ran into Sharon, who was working on something. Sharon started their conversation by stating how sorry she was for everything that had happened while she was under the influence of Jordan and Ian, especially framing Daniel for Heather Stevens's murder, which he had not committed.

Summer did not seem too keen on forgiving Sharon for hurting Daniel even after Sharon explained that she had done those things while she had been drugged. Nick Newman contributed to their conversation and took Sharon's stance. Nick consoled Sharon, who seemed overwhelmed with her past, and assured her she had been guilty enough and did not need to punish herself further.

At Society on The Young and The Restless, Phyllis and Daniel discussed how the two of them should go about how to launch Abbott Communications, Billy Abbott's new business venture. Daniel revealed that he was in on the plan, and Phyllis wanted to share the good news with Billy, but he did not pick up her phone call.

Daniel felt that Phyllis seemed to be jealous of Billy and Sally's romantic Paris trip that they went on. Phyllis reassured her son that she had no romantic feelings for Billy any longer and was only interested in being friends with him and collaborating on making Abbott Communications a success.

Billy and Sally were shown having a gala time in Paris together, balancing work and romance, while at Crimson Lights, Claire met with Summer Newman. Summer apologized to Claire for keeping Kyle away the other night when they co-parented Harrison. She also expressed that she felt bad for Claire about how Victor had been treating her relationship with Kyle.

On The Young and The Restless, Claire asked Summer whether Victor had reacted similarly to her relationship with Kyle previously and Summer said no, which made Claire feel like Victor had double standards. In Paris, Billy and Sally were shown finally getting intimate with each other on their romantic getaway.

Nick and Sharon ran into Phyllis and Daniel at Society and Phyllis taunted Sharon for her former actions. She took a dig at her and asked her to check whether her pancakes were still drugged with PCP or not. Daniel reprimanded his mother for acting out, but she seemed determined to take a stand for her beloved son.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

