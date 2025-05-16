What is Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Rinna’s first scripted development project? Everything you need to know

Lisa Rinna, best known for playing Billie Reed on the long-running soap Days of Our Lives, is now venturing into production with her first scripted feature. According to a Deadline exclusive dated May 12, 2025, Rinna has announced her first book option for TV adaptation.

Her production company, Mrs. Productions Inc., is bringing A Shoe Story to life. It is a bestseller novel by author Jane L. Rosen.

Even though Rinna hasn't appeared on the flagship show Days of Our Lives since 2018, with her most recent cameo on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, she has been a regular in pop culture on the reality TV circuit, and fashion ventures.

Days of Our Lives star Lisa Rinna: From soap stardom to storytelling

Apart from Days of Our Lives, fans may recognize Lisa Rinna from various projects, namely Melrose Place (1996 to 1998), Good Advice (2001), Dancing with the Stars season 2 (2006) and more. She recently started a podcast with her spouse and actor Harry Hamlin. The podcast is called Let’s Not Talk About the Husband.

Rinna's scripted pilot, A Shoe Story, is inspired from a novel of the same name, released in June 2022. The plot centers on Esme Nash, a young woman who returns to New York City for a month. Author Jane L. Rosen expressed her excitement about collaborating with Rinna during a conversation with Deadline on May 12, 2025.

"Her energy, creativity, and bold spirit are a perfect match for this project, and I can’t wait to see where she takes it',' she said.

With six novels published and experience in screenwriting and journalism, she will write the screenplay for the film herself. Some of Rosen's notable works include On Fire Island (2023), Seven Summer Weekends (2024), and Songs of Summer (2025).

Why Rinna selected this story?

In a press statement, Lisa Rinna explained why A Shoe Story seems like an appropriate project for her debut as a producer. Rinna told the same media outlet:

''I remember being the girl from a small town who dreamed about a bigger life in a bigger city. A Shoe Story captures the magic of that self-discovery journey with a bit of magical sparkle, a lot of heart, and a ton of fabulous fashion. It fit me like a perfect pair of shoes.”

The story’s themes of reinvention and reflection resonated with Rinna, who has undergone several reinventions herself—from daytime drama star on Days of Our Lives to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, brand founder, and now film producer.

What to expect from A Shoe Story on screen?

Rinna’s first scripted feature, A Shoe Story, brings the narrative of Esme, who is in her late twenties and is still reeling from past heartbreak and loss. Amidst this chaos, she finds herself surrounded by the past—both emotionally and physically—when she discovers a closet full of vintage designer shoes.

Each show pair seems to guide her into memories, moments of clarity, and ultimately the path toward healing and self-worth. Fans can expect to see emotionally nuanced protagonists, female-driven storytelling, and fashion-forward aesthetics.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on NBC.

