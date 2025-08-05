What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 5, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 5, 2025, promises to bring a lot of emotions, clever tricks, and growing tension as several Salem residents deal with personal problems and relationship drama. Spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans will face two big surprises, while Gabi Hernandez puts a plan in motion to trick Xander Kiriakis by pretending to get close to him. Meanwhile, Cat Greene will take part in a training session with Rafe Hernandez, where she learns how to protect herself. Later, she tries out what she’s learned on Chad DiMera, and the moment brings them even closer. At the same time, Susan Banks and her grandson Johnny DiMera get into an argument, and Marlena’s second surprise might come from a spiritual warning that feels personal and serious. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 5, 2025Marlena faces a double shockerMarlena’s day on Days of Our Lives gets off to a troubling start when Sarah Horton Kiriakis delivers some upsetting news. It might be related to Marlena’s own health or perhaps to Rachel Black’s increasing fear about giving her testimony. Already feeling the pressure, Marlena later runs into Susan Banks, who shares more strange and spooky warnings.Susan senses something dark and unsettling surrounding Marlena, something that she believes is affecting her mind, body, and soul. Even though Marlena might pretend not to believe Susan’s words, her reaction shows that deep down, she’s worried there may be some truth to it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabi sets a seductive trap for XanderGabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives has a plan in mind and she’s using her charm and flirtation to make it work. After her messy return to Salem, Gabi sees a chance to get information by taking advantage of Xander’s emotional state. They’re set to have dinner at The Bistro, and Gabi will act friendly and supportive, but she’s actually hiding her true intentions. Xander, who’s caught up in his custody battle with Sarah, might not realize what Gabi is up to until it’s already done.Cat trains with Rafe and gets closer to ChadCat Greene’s time in Salem is still causing drama, especially with Julie Williams, who thinks Cat is hiding something and can’t be trusted. In Tuesday’s episode, Cat takes a break from all the social drama and focuses on learning how to protect herself. Rafe gives her a training session and teaches her some helpful self-defense moves. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater on, Cat decides to try out her new skills with Chad, and instead of being annoyed or surprised, Chad seems interested. The moment brings them closer, and their connection grows stronger. This only makes Julie even more sure that Cat is bad news and could bring trouble to those around her.Johnny lashes out under pressureEJ DiMera’s legal problems on Days of Our Lives are getting worse, and the stress is starting to get to Johnny. During a planning meeting with EJ and Susan, Johnny starts to feel overwhelmed and loses his temper. Susan says some strange and mysterious things that upset Johnny, and he ends up yelling. She hints that something bad could be coming, not just for EJ, but for others too.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock