What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 7, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 7, 2025, as the drama heats up in Salem, the big court case is still making waves, and some secrets are about to come out. Betrayals, emotional moments, and surprising confrontations will shake things up for many characters.EJ is about to make a bold courtroom move, putting Belle’s career at risk. Johnny gets ready to testify, while Gabi keeps playing a risky game with Xander. At the same time, Alex faces tough questions from Steve. And if rumors about Stefano DiMera being alive are true, the DiMera family could be in for a huge shock. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 7, 2025EJ betrays Belle to push for a mistrialAfter spending a private moment with Belle at the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, EJ shows he’s playing a dangerous game in and out of the courtroom. What starts as a romantic encounter quickly turns into a betrayal.EJ stuns Belle by calling out her conflict of interest in court and asking for a mistrial. This puts her job and reputation at serious risk, proving he’s willing to do whatever it takes, even if it means turning on her.Johnny confides in Chanel and faces the courtJohnny on Days of Our Lives is stuck between standing by his father and trying to prove he’s innocent. In this episode, he talks to Chanel about how scared he is, especially about how far EJ might go to protect him. Chanel supports Johnny and helps him stay strong. When it’s time to testify, Johnny answers the tough questions honestly, hoping the truth will clear his name.Johnny DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)Gabi plots deeper with XanderAfter finishing her time on the witness stand, Gabi shifts her focus back to Titan and to building her connection with Xander. She opens up to him about what’s going on, trying to win his trust. Their upcoming dinner isn’t just for fun, as it’s part of Gabi’s plan to get closer and possibly find useful information about Titan. She’s playing it smart, and Xander might not even realize he’s part of her scheme.Alex grilled by Steve about his pastSteve doesn’t fully trust Alex since he came back to Salem, especially because of his recent legal troubles. In today’s episode, Steve decides to question Alex directly. Things get tense as Alex starts to explain what really happened with his arrest. It’s not clear if he’s telling the whole truth, but Steve isn’t going to let him slide without answers.Tony DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)Anna reveals Stefano rumors to TonyIn a surprising moment, Anna tells Tony that Susan Banks has been saying Stefano DiMera is still alive. Tony laughs at the idea, but it seems like he might be hiding something. Maybe he doesn’t believe it, or maybe he just doesn’t want to talk about it. Either way, his reaction suggests there’s more going on with the DiMera family than it seems.The viewers must stay tuned as the courtroom drama, business battles, and family secrets are only getting more intense on Days of Our Lives.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.