  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 7, 2025)?

What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 7, 2025)?

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 07, 2025 05:03 GMT
A still of Anna and Tony, looking at Stefano
A still of Anna and Tony, looking at Stefano's picture (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 7, 2025, as the drama heats up in Salem, the big court case is still making waves, and some secrets are about to come out. Betrayals, emotional moments, and surprising confrontations will shake things up for many characters.

Ad

EJ is about to make a bold courtroom move, putting Belle’s career at risk. Johnny gets ready to testify, while Gabi keeps playing a risky game with Xander. At the same time, Alex faces tough questions from Steve. And if rumors about Stefano DiMera being alive are true, the DiMera family could be in for a huge shock.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 7, 2025

EJ betrays Belle to push for a mistrial

After spending a private moment with Belle at the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, EJ shows he’s playing a dangerous game in and out of the courtroom. What starts as a romantic encounter quickly turns into a betrayal.

Ad

EJ stuns Belle by calling out her conflict of interest in court and asking for a mistrial. This puts her job and reputation at serious risk, proving he’s willing to do whatever it takes, even if it means turning on her.

Johnny confides in Chanel and faces the court

Johnny on Days of Our Lives is stuck between standing by his father and trying to prove he’s innocent. In this episode, he talks to Chanel about how scared he is, especially about how far EJ might go to protect him. Chanel supports Johnny and helps him stay strong. When it’s time to testify, Johnny answers the tough questions honestly, hoping the truth will clear his name.

Ad
Johnny DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)
Johnny DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)

Gabi plots deeper with Xander

Ad

After finishing her time on the witness stand, Gabi shifts her focus back to Titan and to building her connection with Xander. She opens up to him about what’s going on, trying to win his trust. Their upcoming dinner isn’t just for fun, as it’s part of Gabi’s plan to get closer and possibly find useful information about Titan. She’s playing it smart, and Xander might not even realize he’s part of her scheme.

Ad

Alex grilled by Steve about his past

Steve doesn’t fully trust Alex since he came back to Salem, especially because of his recent legal troubles. In today’s episode, Steve decides to question Alex directly. Things get tense as Alex starts to explain what really happened with his arrest. It’s not clear if he’s telling the whole truth, but Steve isn’t going to let him slide without answers.

Ad
Tony DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)
Tony DiMera (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)

Anna reveals Stefano rumors to Tony

Ad

In a surprising moment, Anna tells Tony that Susan Banks has been saying Stefano DiMera is still alive. Tony laughs at the idea, but it seems like he might be hiding something. Maybe he doesn’t believe it, or maybe he just doesn’t want to talk about it. Either way, his reaction suggests there’s more going on with the DiMera family than it seems.

The viewers must stay tuned as the courtroom drama, business battles, and family secrets are only getting more intense on Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications