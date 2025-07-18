What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 18, 2025)?

High-stakes confrontations and unexpected revelations will take center stage in the General Hospital episode set to be aired today, July 18, 2025. Willow Tait's unusual actions will worry Liesl Obrecht, while Dante Falconeri will uncover shocking news following surveillance related to Josslyn's new boyfriend.Jason Morgan will find a familiar face who could shatter everything he thought he knew, while Portia Robinson will finally stand her ground and set boundaries. Carly will receive disturbing news surrounding Josslyn's love life, and Willow may be forced to get behind a controversial plan concerning Drew.Obrecht sounds the alarm about Willow on General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiesl Obrecht will be adamant that there is something very wrong with Willow. After seeing some behavior she found troubling, she will not hesitate to contact Nina Reeves and suggest action. Liesl's concern can be seen as a possible emotional/psychological problem that Willow is trying to hide, or something more sinister.At the same time, Willow will also make a seriously tense phone call, not promising a good outcome. She will ask some interesting questions about whether there is any point in a compromise, likely about Michael Corinthos and the custody battle.She is still looking for an early resolution to get custody of her children. But if Michael is unyielding, Willow may be compelled to go along with Drew Cain's aggressive approach to securing her children back, whatever the cost.Portia draws a line in the sand on General HospitalIn today's episode, Portia Robinson will show leadership by taking an assertive stand. In a vigorous conversation with Curtis Ashford, she will make it clear she is finished tolerating some actions, particularly by Drew. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPortia's statement that he can go straight to hell marks a pivotal moment for her in today's episode as she begins taking back control of her choices and boundaries in this complicated situation.Jason’s airport sighting brings a familiar shock on General HospitalAfter Jason Morgan makes sure that Sasha Corbin is safe with Robert Scorpio, he will be heading over to the airport. Just when he thinks that things are finally slowing down, he will see Britt Westbourne and be taken back. Jason will be in shock because he witnessed Britt die, putting him in the position of either noting the strange coincidence of someone who looks identically like Britt Westbourne or a mind-blowing twist no one anticipated.Dante’s surveillance mission uncovers a secret on General HospitalDante Falconeri will be helping Anna Devane conduct tactical surveillance on Vaughn, Josslyn's new boyfriend. While doing that, they will spot Vaughn going to a secondary point after receiving a text from Josslyn, but what happens next will completely catch Dante by surprise. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnna is going to have to come to Carly Spencer and ask about Vaughn, making Carly reconsider what she knows about Josslyn's new boyfriend. Carly will have no choice but to get involved further when Anna discusses the possibility that Vaughn could be hiding some dangerous secrets, and she would likely prefer to keep quiet about the information she could get from Josslyn.The latent double-life theme is still there since he likely could see Vaughn meeting with Greta, the woman with Professor Dalton's backpack. If Dante sees Josslyn again after that, it will only ramp up his concerns and move him to action quicker.Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.