What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 4, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on August 4, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn. Ridge and Brooke might rekindle their romance, leaving Taylor and Nick shaken. On the other end of complicated love angles, with Daphne's return, Hope is expected to lose her calm.Elsewhere, John Finnegan may find some shocking truth about Liam's &quot;Brain Tumor.&quot; Overall, the upcoming episode is set to deliver events that will leave the fans wondering what's next.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air on August 4, 2025?Ridge's final decisionSpoilers for the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful suggest a dramatic twist. As seen in the previous episode of the soap opera, Ridge saves Brooke from drowning while she was on a romantic boat ride with her current partner, Nick Marone. Even though she has confronted Ridge about his feelings towards her a couple of times in the past, he was adamant and stressed that he would stay loyal to Taylor Hayes. However, in the upcoming episode, things might take a turn as he might decide to rekindle his romance with Brooke. With Taylor back in Los Angeles, this news will leave her heartbroken, as she has also confronted Ridge about his feelings towards Brooke. Amidst heartbreaks, Eric Forrester might be the one person who will be the happiest during the unfolding drama.John finds Liam Spencer's truth View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Finnegan is desperately searching for answers about Liam's miraculous recovery. As seen in previous episodes, Dr. Grace Buckingham announced that Liam had a brain tumor that cannot be removed through any surgical procedure. He was given a terminal diagnosis and only a short time left to live.However, in a deadly incident during the Luna shooting saga, he was injured. His father then offered a large sum of money to Dr. Grace Buckingham to save his son's life. Spoilers suggest that in the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn might discover that the illness was orchestrated by Dr. Grace to extort money from the very wealthy Bill Spencer.What else will happen on The Bold and the Beautiful?Besides, as Daphne returns for her fragrance line, she might stir some tensions between the newly engaged Hope and Carter. Since Carter and Daphne were involved in the past, Carter's rejection was a significant reason behind Daphne's departure from Forrester Creations. With her return, this love triangle could lead to some interesting plot twists. On the other hand, Li, who declared Luna dead, was secretly caring for her. However, spoilers suggest that Sheila will discover that Luna is alive and Li lied about her death.Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.