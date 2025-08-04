  • home icon
  The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Brooke leaves Nick, Li hides a comatose Luna, and Finn confronts Grace

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Brooke leaves Nick, Li hides a comatose Luna, and Finn confronts Grace

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:37 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, was filled with dramatic plot lines and interesting character revelations. Brooke Logan, Nick Marone, and Ridge Forrester had a tough time in Italy, while Eric Forrester kept trying to urge Ridge to leave Taylor Hayes and get back together with Brooke instead.

Meanwhile, Li Finnegan kept her secret hidden that Luna Nozawa was still alive but in a comatose state. Sheila Sharpe kept trying to follow Li's trail to find out the burial site of Luna, but to no avail, since she was not aware that Luna was still alive. In addition to that, John Finn Finnegan grilled Doctor Grace Buckingham over her involvement in Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery.

Details of everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025

Brooke Logan and Nick Marone went out on a romantic date in Italy and ended up in a boat accident

Last week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful showed how Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Eric Forrester arrived in Italy for the Forrester Creations fashion show. Eric was not pleased to see Nick Marone also present there and trying to get close to Brooke, and he advised Ridge to win back Brooke before Nick did.

Ridge was extremely frustrated with his father's involvement in his love life and also tried his best to make Brooke feel at ease. However, Brooke was upset when the press camera people kept hounding her with questions regarding Ridge and Taylor Hayes' engagement, and she walked off with Nick.

Nick and Brooke rode out into the water on a boat, but the boat capsized, which threw Brooke into the water. Ridge jumped into the sea and saved Brooke, and both of them professed how they wanted to still be with each other, while Nick Marone seemed to be heartbroken.

Li Finnegan kept a comatose Luna Nozawa hidden from everyone and lied to Sheila Sharpe about her burial site

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Li Finnegan kept some dangerous secrets from everyone in Los Angeles and was shown harboring a comatose Luna Nozawa, attached to medical equipment, lying on a hospital bed in her apartment. At II Giardino, Li ran into Sheila Sharpe on multiple occasions, and Sheila asked her where Luna was buried, but Li did not divulge any information.

Sheila seemed to get extremely suspicious of Li and decided that she would follow her trail and see what she had been hiding from everyone.

John Finn Finnegan and Doctor Bridget Forrester grilled Doctor Grace Buckingham about her involvement with Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer

In last week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan's suspicions regarding Doctor Grace Buckingham grew, and he partnered with Doctor Bridget Forrester to find out what she had been hiding.

Finn ended up cornering Grace at the Spencer mansion and asked her to come clean to him. He had his suspicions that Grace had lied to everyone about Liam Spencer's brain tumor and had taken one million dollars from Bill for the surgery for her own gain. Grace admitted to her crimes and asked him to cover for her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

