What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives episode airing on August 11, 2025, fans can look forward to plenty of heated arguments, sincere apologies, and messy relationships. With tensions carrying over from last week, the people of Salem will face uncomfortable moments, surprising revelations, and strong emotions.From Belle angrily confronting EJ after he embarrassed her in court, to Gabi telling Xander off, and Sarah giving Brady an unexpected apology, the drama is running high. At the same time, Marlena welcomes a new patient, and Chad once again offers his support to Cat, showing that even in Salem's drama-filled world, there are still moments of kindness and care. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 11, 2025Belle blasts EJ after his courtroom bombshellBelle's bad day worsens after EJ pulls a shocking move in court. She thought their relationship was heading in a good direction, but EJ ruined it by revealing during the trial that they had been romantically involved, calling it a conflict of interest.The timing, right after they had been together in private, hurt the betrayal even more. Belle's angry reaction will make it clear exactly how she feels, setting up a big and emotional showdown.Gabi calls out Xander's behaviorSarah (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)Gabi on Days of Our Lives doesn't wait to confront Xander after his scene at the Bistro. His reaction to seeing Sarah and Brady kiss was out of line, and Gabi isn't going to ignore it. Her strong words might hurt Xander's pride, but they could also make him realize how his unresolved feelings for Sarah affect how he acts.Sarah apologizes to BradySarah's kiss with Brady on Friday wasn't just a sudden, careless act; it happened right in front of Xander and Gabi. Now that things have calmed down, she's starting to wonder if it was the right choice. It might sound genuine when she apologizes to Brady, but it makes one ask, Is she really sorry, or just uneasy because of what happened afterward?Marlena takes on a new patientXander (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)While most of Salem is caught up in romantic drama, Marlena is making time for a new patient. With how Xander has been acting lately, he seems like a likely person to need anger management therapy, but no one knows yet who her new client really is. Whoever it turns out to be, Marlena's skills will be put to the test again with Salem's emotional residents.Chad steps up for CatIn a calmer story, Chad keeps supporting Cat when she's not feeling well. Whether he's helping her outside the elevator or just staying close, Chad shows again how much he cares and wants to protect her. But the question remains, does he really understand how serious Cat's problems are, or will he need help from others soon?With all the court drama, relationship troubles, and surprising partnerships, tomorrow's episode has the right mix of excitement and emotion that Days of Our Lives fans enjoy.