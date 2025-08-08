Days of Our Lives recap (August 8, 2025): Chad comforts Cat, Gabi provokes drama, and Belle ends things with EJ

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 8, 2025, Chad ended up taking care of Cat and her sister Felicity when both came down with high fevers. A quick hospital trip turned into a sweet moment, ending with an unexpected kiss.Brady’s dinner with Sarah changed course when they saw Gabi kissing Xander, sparking tense, spiteful gestures from both Sarah and Xander. In court, EJ’s mistrial request failed, and Belle ended their relationship in front of everyone after the judge’s harsh remarks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, August 8, 2025Chad steps in for the sistersAt the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Chad saw Cat bringing Felicity in with a fever and rash. Sarah said Felicity had strep throat and went to get a prescription. Chad stayed so Cat could take her home quickly.Later, at Cat’s apartment, he noticed she was also sick. While he got medicine, she texted Rafe to cancel their meeting. When he returned and put a cool towel on her head, she mumbled about a secret. Moments later, she pulled him in for a kiss.Brady and Sarah’s night takes a turnBrady on Days of Our Lives mailed a package to Tate’s baby’s adoptive parents, hoping to get a chance to see the child. In the Square, he met Sarah, who seemed surprised when he mentioned Chicago. It reminded her of Sophia lying about the baby’s sex. Brady sensed something was wrong but didn’t ask. Instead, he invited her to dinner at The Bistro.Brady and Sarah (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)At the restaurant, Gabi was already flirting with Xander. Over wine, she praised him and asked about his failed marriage. Xander admitted he had deep regrets and still felt hurt by Sarah. Gabi told him to move on and sealed it with a kiss just as Sarah and Brady walked in.Sparks and clashes at The BistroSeeing Sarah shook Xander, but she said she and Brady would stay for dinner. Gabi brushed off his worries, noting Sarah was clearly with someone else. Her words seemed to push him, but he still kept watching Sarah hold Brady’s hand.Finally, Xander walked over and accused Sarah of neglecting their daughter. Sarah fired back that Victoria was with the nanny and reminded him of their custody deal. Raising her voice, she said he could kiss anyone he wanted and so could she. Then, to prove it, she kissed Brady, leaving Xander shocked.Xander Kiriakis (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)EJ’s mistrial motion blows upIn court on Days of Our Lives, Belle strongly opposed EJ’s request for a mistrial, calling it ridiculous. Judge Dabney agreed and pointed out that EJ also had a conflict of interest as both the victim and the defendant’s father. Belle said their relationship wasn’t the biggest problem in the case, but to remove the issue, she ended things with EJ in front of everyone.Frustrated, the judge sent the jury home and warned both lawyers not to waste more time. Outside, Belle told Marlena she would never forgive EJ. Johnny asked his father why he did it, and EJ said Belle was hurting his case. Later, Belle confronted him, accusing him of only caring about winning. She ended with, “We are done. You are dead to me, EJ DiMera.”Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock