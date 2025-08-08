  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 8, 2025)?

What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 8, 2025)?

By Ridhima Raina
Modified Aug 08, 2025 05:33 GMT
Sarah, Brady and Xander (Image via YouTube/Days of Our Lives)
Sarah, Brady and Xander (Image via YouTube/Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives is scheduled to air on August 8, 2025. According to the spoilers, three unexpected kissing moments will stir up trouble in the Salem city, and things could change quickly for several characters and their relationships.

Ad

As the drama on Days of Our Lives unfolds, Chad is surprised by a bold move from Cat. At the same time, Sarah and Brady’s quiet dinner turns heated after they run into Gabi and Xander. Elsewhere in the court, Belle and EJ have a major argument, and Johnny turns to Marlena for comfort during an emotional time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 8, 2025

Cat makes a move on Chad but is it real?

Chad DiMera takes care of Cat Greene when she starts feeling unwell and brings her home so she can rest. At first, everything seems normal and kind, but things change when Cat suddenly kisses Chad.

Ad

This might happen because she’s been thinking about him a lot lately, or it could even be part of a dream. Since Cat clearly has strong feelings for Chad, viewers may wonder if the kiss really happened or if it was just in her head.

Sarah, Brady, Gabi, and Xander spark a restaurant showdown

After finishing her shift at the hospital, Sarah runs into Brady in the town square. They decide to enjoy a quiet dinner together at The Bistro. But things get awkward fast when they walk in and see Gabi already there, having dinner with Xander. Then, Gabi makes it even worse by kissing Xander right in front of them.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

Brady and Sarah (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Brady and Sarah (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Sarah gets upset and shocks Brady by suddenly kissing him. As things get tense quickly, Xander stands up, looking like he wants to start a fight, but it seems like only Sarah can stop things before they go too far.

Ad

EJ and Belle's legal battle erupts in court

The courtroom drama heats up when EJ DiMera tries to get a mistrial by claiming that Belle Black has a conflict of interest. But Belle isn’t about to let that slide, especially since EJ has his own conflicts to deal with. Their argument becomes more serious, mixing personal history with legal pressure.

Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)
Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Belle accuses EJ of trying to twist the situation just to protect Johnny from facing the consequences. EJ responds, saying he’s only doing what he has to in order to help his son.

Ad

Johnny leans on Marlena for support

With all the trouble in court and problems in the family, Johnny talks to Marlena for support. He tells her what’s been going on and how it’s making him feel. Marlena listens and helps him feel better. Their close bond is one of the most special parts of DOOL, and this moment will show how strong family love has always been in Salem.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 8 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.

About the author
Ridhima Raina

Ridhima Raina

Twitter icon

An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.
Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.
Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ridhima Raina
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications