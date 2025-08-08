What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 8, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives is scheduled to air on August 8, 2025. According to the spoilers, three unexpected kissing moments will stir up trouble in the Salem city, and things could change quickly for several characters and their relationships.As the drama on Days of Our Lives unfolds, Chad is surprised by a bold move from Cat. At the same time, Sarah and Brady’s quiet dinner turns heated after they run into Gabi and Xander. Elsewhere in the court, Belle and EJ have a major argument, and Johnny turns to Marlena for comfort during an emotional time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDisclaimer: The article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 8, 2025Cat makes a move on Chad but is it real?Chad DiMera takes care of Cat Greene when she starts feeling unwell and brings her home so she can rest. At first, everything seems normal and kind, but things change when Cat suddenly kisses Chad.This might happen because she’s been thinking about him a lot lately, or it could even be part of a dream. Since Cat clearly has strong feelings for Chad, viewers may wonder if the kiss really happened or if it was just in her head.Sarah, Brady, Gabi, and Xander spark a restaurant showdownAfter finishing her shift at the hospital, Sarah runs into Brady in the town square. They decide to enjoy a quiet dinner together at The Bistro. But things get awkward fast when they walk in and see Gabi already there, having dinner with Xander. Then, Gabi makes it even worse by kissing Xander right in front of them.Also Read: Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Brady and Sarah (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Sarah gets upset and shocks Brady by suddenly kissing him. As things get tense quickly, Xander stands up, looking like he wants to start a fight, but it seems like only Sarah can stop things before they go too far.EJ and Belle's legal battle erupts in courtThe courtroom drama heats up when EJ DiMera tries to get a mistrial by claiming that Belle Black has a conflict of interest. But Belle isn’t about to let that slide, especially since EJ has his own conflicts to deal with. Their argument becomes more serious, mixing personal history with legal pressure.Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)Belle accuses EJ of trying to twist the situation just to protect Johnny from facing the consequences. EJ responds, saying he’s only doing what he has to in order to help his son.Johnny leans on Marlena for supportWith all the trouble in court and problems in the family, Johnny talks to Marlena for support. He tells her what’s been going on and how it’s making him feel. Marlena listens and helps him feel better. Their close bond is one of the most special parts of DOOL, and this moment will show how strong family love has always been in Salem.Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 8 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreFans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes on Peacock.