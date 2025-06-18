What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 19, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 19, 2025, brings a mix of emotional distress, shocking secrets, and family drama. As people in Salem deal with heartbreak and rising tension, the spotlight is on Chanel Dupree DiMera as she interrupts a happy event, Belle Black as she digs into a strange mystery, and EJ DiMera as he shares a shocking truth with Johnny.

As the pain of loss continues and secrets come to light, Marlena has a hard time coping with John’s death, while Belle stays by her side to help her through it. Chanel also shows signs of inner struggle during a Juneteenth celebration, which affect the party’s mood.

Meanwhile, EJ and Johnny’s troubled relationship faces another serious moment, and Belle’s search for answers can lead to a custody fight between Xander and Sarah.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 19, 2025

Marlena’s heartbreak continues as Belle steps in

Marlena on Days of Our Lives is still heartbroken over John Black’s death and can’t stop feeling the pain of losing him. In tomorrow’s episode, she holds onto his baseball cap, which brings back several memories and leads to an emotional breakdown.

Overwhelmed by grief, she throws some flowers in frustration. Belle sees how much her mother is hurting and stays close to comfort her. It’s a powerful reminder that even strong people need help when they’re going through something this painful.

EJ and Johnny’s confrontation takes a sharp turn

EJ and Johnny have been at odds for weeks on Days of Our Lives, and things finally come to a breaking point. EJ, thinking he’s protecting Johnny from getting in legal trouble, tells him he has made a deal with Kristen to keep Rachel quiet about seeing Johnny with a gun that fateful night.

Johnny doesn’t know about this and may feel hurt and betrayed, especially since he didn’t actually shoot EJ. Their intense conversation makes both of them think about where they stand, and Johnny may begin to wonder just how far EJ will go to stay in control.

Chanel seeks comfort but ends up crashing the party

Chanel wants to become a mother, but she’s not sure if Johnny is ready for that yet. She talks to Paulina about how she still regrets not going through with adopting Tate and Sophia’s baby. Her feelings start to show during the Juneteenth celebration at The Bistro.

While Abe and Paulina on Days of Our Lives try to keep things cheerful with touching speeches, Chanel’s sad mood affects the party and makes things feel a little tense for everyone.

Belle digs into Philip’s cover-up

There’s a new twist in Philip’s assault case on Days of Our Lives, and it’s raising questions, especially now that he says Xander wasn’t the one to attack him. Belle doesn’t believe him and decides to find out the truth herself. She thinks Philip is covering for Xander. If Philip continues to cover for his half-brother, it can affect Sarah and Xander’s already shaky co-parenting situation.

Meanwhile, Xander tells Sarah he wants more time with their daughter, Victoria, and may even take her to court. But if Belle finds proof that Xander really did attack Philip, he can lose his advantage and risk losing custody.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

