What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (August 5, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 5, 2025, reveal a dramatic episode filled with tension, betrayal, and emotional moments. The people of Genoa City are dealing with both personal problems and business drama. Fans can expect arguments, secret plans, and the return of a familiar face who will stir things up.A key moment in the episode is Jill Abbott's surprising return. She will have a heated exchange with her son, Billy, just as he works on a tricky deal with Cane and Phyllis.At the same time, Jill is deeply affected by the heartbreaking news about Chance. Her grief leads to more tension. Meanwhile, Nikki is angry at Victor for interfering in Claire's relationship with Kyle, which may cause more problems in the Newman family. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 5, 2025Jill and Billy's confrontation reignites family tensionsJill Abbott's return comes at a very tense time. She and Billy have had a rocky relationship for years, with ongoing disagreements about their family and the future of Chancellor-Winters. Now that Cane is trying to get Billy to help him secretly take back control of the company, Jill's arrival makes things even more complicated.She's not happy that Billy is involved, and their old issues quickly lead to a heated argument. Jill is also heartbroken over Chance's death, which happened on Cane's property, and that adds to her anger. Even though she might want to help Cane with his plan, Billy's involvement could ruin any chance of them working together. Phyllis makes power plays while pretending to play nicePhyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless has always been good at looking out for herself, and her latest plan with Cane is no exception. She tells Cane that she's the perfect partner for him and promises to be loyal to his mission. But deep down, Phyllis is mainly thinking about her own goals.She wants to move up in the business world and create chances for her son, Daniel. Her loyalty depends on what she gets out of the deal. While she works to gain Cane's trust, fans should remember that Phyllis is known for playing the long game, and she always puts her own interests first.Cane tries to cement an alliance and may have a secret weaponCane Ashby on The Young and the Restless is focused on taking back control and changing the direction of his future, and he's doing everything he can to find the right people to help him. Even though Billy isn't sure about going up against Jabot, Cane keeps trying to get him on board. Phyllis is smart but risky, and Cane knows he has to be careful with her. Still, he might have a secret advantage. There are signs that Jill could join his plan, especially if she regrets how she handled things with the Chancellor in the past.Nikki confronts Victor over Claire and KyleThe tension in the Newman family grows as Nikki calls out Victor for interfering in Claire and Kyle's relationship. Victor thinks he's protecting Claire, but Nikki sees it as harmful and warns that he could lose her. Victor refuses to back down, leading to another clash between them. Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless promises strong emotions and major drama.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.