What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (August 7, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 7, 2025, the drama in Genoa City heats up as Victor takes action against an old rival, and Claire stands her ground against someone trying to cause trouble. Loyalties will be tested as the tension builds.Tomorrow, fans of The Young and the Restless can expect Victor to ask Lily to help him go after Cane in a professional revenge plan. At the same time, Claire warns Audra to back off, especially when it comes to her relationship with Kyle. The day will be filled with secrets, bold moves, and power plays. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 7, 2025Victor recruits Lily for revenge against CaneCane's return to Genoa City has caused concern on The Young and the Restless, especially for Victor, who sees Cane's growing business goals as a threat. At the coffeehouse, Victor meets with Lily and Devon. What starts as a friendly chat quickly turns serious. Lily says she wants to stay away from Cane and avoid drama, but Victor has another idea.Victor suggests Lily use Cane's feelings for her to send a clear message that there's no chance of them getting back together and to help stop his plans. Lily doesn't say yes, but the idea makes her think about how far she's willing to go to protect herself and those she loves. Devon's thoughts on the situation will be important too, as he shares what he thinks about both Victor's plan and Cane's next move. Claire and Kyle propose a move to AdamAt Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Kyle and Claire talk to Adam about moving into his old apartment. It seems like a simple request, but there's more going on.Claire thinks the apartment is the perfect place for them to start fresh, but Victor's influence is still a problem. Adam remembers that Victor told him not to allow the move, and now he's stuck between keeping peace in the family and agreeing to what Kyle and Claire want.Kyle is determined to get the apartment for Claire and isn't going to back down easily. Claire also makes it clear that moving in isn't just about the apartment, as it's her way of standing up to Victor and showing she's in control of her own life, even if it causes some trouble. Claire threatens Audra after learning the truthIn another part of Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Claire confronts Audra after finding out she tried to seduce Kyle, something that was part of Victor's plan. Claire, angry and protective of her relationship, tells Audra to stay away for good. The tension between them is strong, and Claire makes it clear she's not scared and isn't going to let Audra mess with her relationship anymore.However, there's something Claire doesn't know that can cause problems. Kyle hasn't told her the full truth about what happened in Nice, where he had some intimate moments with Audra. If Claire finds out, it can break her trust and make her feel completely betrayed. For now, Claire believes she and Kyle are solid, even though Audra hints that Claire may not know the whole story.With trust being tested and hidden truths waiting to come out, The Young and the Restless is setting up another dramatic episode full of emotional twists and power plays.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.