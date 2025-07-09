What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (July 10, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, scheduled to air on July 10, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Pamela Curtis, Dani Dupree's best friend, will coming up with an unconventional idea regarding her modeling agency with Dani.

Katherine Kat Richardson will try her best to sabotage Eva Thomas's new position as an employee at Ted Richardson's office. In addition to these developments, Nicole Richardson will argue with Leslie Thomas and lose her cool.

What to expect from the upcoming July 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the upcoming July 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Pamela Curtis will have an unconventional idea regarding the modeling agency business that she had planned to open alongside her best friend Dani Dupree. Recently on the show, Dani and Pamela had tried their best to put their heads together to make their business a success.

Dani had also decided to call the agency the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency since she had wanted to secure top billing. Spoilers reveal that Pamela's out-of-the-box idea will be esoteric in nature, and Dani may or may not agree to go along with it. Spoilers suggest that Pamela's idea could affect their chances at success.

The plot of Beyond The Gates also hinted at the fact that Dani and Pamela might be arguing with each other since Dani had wanted to secure their business to help aspiring models achieve their goals, especially since her daughter, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, had quit the industry.

Meanwhile, Katherine Kat Richardson will try her best to sabotage her half-sister, Eva Thomas's, job as an employee at her father Ted Richardson's office. Recently on the show, Eva had been ostracized by the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates after they had found out that Leslie Thomas, her mother, had conceived her as a result of an affair that she had shared with Ted decades ago.

Ted had gotten close to his biological daughter Eva after finding out that she was his daughter when Leslie had revealed to everyone the details of their affair. Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Kat will feel extremely angry after seeing Ted and Eva bonding together.

Out of malice, Kat will try to sabotage Eva's position at Ted's office. However, the plot suggests that Kat might either be successful in her endeavor, or Ted might uncover her plot and see through her facade soon. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson will have a hard time trying to deal with Leslie Thomas.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Nicole will reach her boiling point with Leslie. Leslie Thomas had revealed the details of her affair with Ted Richardson at Nicole and Ted's marriage anniversary, and ended up destroying her family. Nicole had been hurt, shocked, and upset at Ted's betrayal, but she was angrier at Leslie, who had tried to hurt her deliberately in front of the Duprees.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Nicole will try her best to hurt Leslie back.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

