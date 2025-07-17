What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (July 18, 2025)?

According to Soap Hub spoilers, the upcoming Beyond the Gates episode, scheduled to air on July 18, 2025, will see things get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Anita Dupree, the matriarch of the Dupree family, will end up lashing out at her daughter.

Samantha Richardson will end up begging her father to try to understand her future dreams and aspirations. In addition to these developments, Elon will try to assert his dominance in the investigation into the corrupt cop, Marcel Malone.

What to expect from the upcoming July 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates?

On the upcoming July 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree—having just returned from her reunion with her former girl band, the Articulettes—will finally have time to be filled in on everything that happened during her absence at Fairmont Crest Estates.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode show that Anita will end up giving a piece of her mind to one of her daughters, either Dani Dupree or Nicole Dupree Richardson. She could potentially end up harshly criticizing Nicole about everything that happened two years ago, involving Martin Richardson and Vernon Dupree and their car accident.

On Beyond The Gates, Anita will ask Nicole to accept the dire consequences of her former actions, and Nicole will break down in tears in the middle of their conversation. Nicole will have a lot to process and come to terms with and also have a hard time trying to deal with her mother's tough love.

Meanwhile, Samantha Richardson will have a tough conversation with her father, Martin Richardson. In recent episodes of the show, Samantha was shown dreaming about wanting to become a successful model like her cousin, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton. Samantha had attended Chelsea's swansong modeling event and fallen in love with the career.

Chelsea had also told Samantha that she would ask her to model for her and Katherine Kat Richardson's upcoming purse line that they will be designing. In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Samantha will make a plea to Martin to get on board with her dreams of pursuing a career in modeling, but he will not budge.

Martin's rigid stance on his daughter's future could end up causing a rift in his relationship with her as well. In addition to these developments, spoilers reveal that Elon will put Jacob Hawthorne, the law enforcement police officer, in his place and try to assert his dominance over the investigation into Marcel Malone, the corrupt cop.

Both of them will end up having a tense conversation on Beyond The Gates regarding adhering to and complying with the rules and regulations. Elon will tell Jacob that many corrupt cops and nosy journalistic reporters had gotten involved in the investigation and that he does not want Jacob to follow in their footsteps.

However, Jacob will assert that he will take any measures necessary to try to follow their trail and get the information that he needs. Jacob will end up questioning his father's choices and decisions.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

