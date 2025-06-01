What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (June 2, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates is set in the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Created by Michele Val Jean, the show premiered on February 24, 2025. The narrative focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members.

The upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates is scheduled to air on June 2, 2025. Spoilers suggest some dramatic events are about to unfold in Fairmont Crest Estates. Ted Richardson and Eva Thomas, Ted's biological daughter with Leslie Thomas, will have a heated conversation. Meanwhile, Sharon will confront Anita Dupree over her past mistakes.

What to expect from the June 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates?

In the June 2 episode of Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson and Eva Thomas will have a conversation about Leslie Thomas, her malicious actions, and manipulations. According to the spoilers, the father-daughter duo will discuss how both of them have been naive enough to fall for Leslie's emotional ways, which she used to trap them in her tricks.

Both of them are the victims of Leslie and her devious plans. As per the spoilers, Ted will admit that Leslie has got him exactly where she wants him to be and has used him to make sure that the entire community of Fairmont Crest Estates ostracized him. Eva will talk about how Leslie is still not done with her plans and wants to further her agenda of trying to get the residents of Fairmont Crest strung along a thread.

Eva will also open up to her father about how she has been struggling with making a tough decision. She's unsure about whether or not to leave her mother for good or give her a second chance and stick with her. Elsewhere on Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree will confront her former bandmate from the Articulettes, Sharon.

Recently on the show, Anita met with Tracy and profusely apologized to her about the way that she treated her back when she had parted ways from the band to pursue her solo music career in the industry.

In the upcoming episode, Sharon will agree to meet with Anita and call her out on how terribly she had behaved with her and Tracy. Viewers need to watch the next episode to find out whether Anita admits to her cruel behavior, apologizes, and takes accountability, or she goes back to her ruthless ways.

Meanwhile, Vernon Dupree will spend time with Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, his granddaughter, and bond with her. Chelsea will share about the woes of having to date in Fairmont Crest Estates and her lack of a stable love life.

In addition, Katherine Kat Richardson will find a leather jacket in the donation bin. She'd assume that it belongs to Leslie Thomas, and deliver the garment to Jacob Hawthorne at the police department. Kat will be hopeful that her findings could help them further their investigation into Leslie and her dubious past.

Fans of Beyond The Gates can watch the show on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

