What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (June 3, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates focuses on the members of the wealthy Dupree family and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and focuses on themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals. Beyond The Gates also streams its episodes on Paramount+.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Hayley Lawson Hamilton will both undergo a series of changes in their lives, while Dani Dupree will struggle a lot to come to terms with her feelings.

What to expect from the upcoming June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming June 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Leslie Thomas will be in dire need of help. Recently on the show, she had tried her best to make sure that she wreaked havoc in Fairmont Crest Estates. She went to Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party and revealed to everyone the details about her passionate affair with Ted decades ago.

Her revelation had fractured Ted and Nicole's marriage and was exactly what she had wanted to achieve. However, with Katherine Kat Richardson and Jacob Hawthorne moving forward with their investigation against her, spoilers reveal that her back could soon be against the wall. In addition to that, Nicole Richardson had also met her and said that she knew Leslie was the one behind Laura Peterson's road accident.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Leslie will ask an unlikely source for help to get out of the mess that she had created with her web of lies. Spoilers reveal that she could either try to apologize to her daughter Eva Thomas for treating her horribly and ask for her help, or she could also find another ally for herself. Since Kat had already found out damning evidence against her, she could also try to get her on her side.

Meanwhile, both Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Hayley Lawson Hamilton will be faced with potentially life-changing decisions. Naomi would have to navigate how she felt about Bill Hamilton, her father, and whether or not she would continue to pursue the sexual assault lawsuit against him or not, in the coming episode.

Hayley will have to cope with the news of being pregnant with Bill's child. Recently on the show, she had been subjected to a lot of ostracization by the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates for being Bill's new wife, since they had all sided with Dani Dupree.

In addition to that, Dani Dupree had met her and accused her of making up the news of her pregnancy just to try and secure Bill Hamilton for herself and to make sure that he does not ever leave her. She would try to deal with everything that she had been struggling with recently.

Dani Dupree will be seen having some difficult thoughts about her casual relationship with Andre Richardson, who had feelings for Ashley Morgan. Dani would be seen feeling insecure about him, and spoilers suggest that it could imply that she had romantic feelings for him.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

