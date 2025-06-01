Beyond the Gates weekly update (May 26 to 30, 2025):  Hayley shares her big news with Bill

This past week on Beyond the Gates was filled with confrontation, drama, and shocking revelations. While Hayley shares an exciting piece of news with Bill, Dani accuses her of trapping him. Meanwhile, Martin confronts Bill about the conversation he had with Smitty, Martin's husband.

This week, fans of Beyond the Gates got to see a lot of drama but for one day less, as the May 26, 2025, episode got preempted.

Beyond the Gates is a 2025 CBS daytime soap set in the elite Black community of Fairmont Crest, Maryland. It follows the influential Dupree family as they navigate power, secrets, and scandal.

With rich storytelling and strong representation, the series brings fresh drama and diversity to daytime TV after a 25-year gap in new network soaps.

Bill and Hayley's big revelation on Beyond the Gates

While Bill and Hayley enjoy their dinner at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, the two discuss how hectic their lives have become. While Bill offers Hayley a glass of alcohol, she dines and reveals her pregnancy.

Bill is over the moon and says that the last time he was this happy was when Chelsea was born.

However, Chelsea, who was at the club, overheard this conversation; she yelled at the two of them and even warned them about her plans to make their relationship difficult.

Martin demands answers from Bill Hamilton

Further, on Beyond the Gates, Bill and Hayley's dinner is interrupted by Martin Richardson, who is curious to find out the conversation Bill had with Smitty.

As in the recent episodes, it was revealed that Martin has decided not to contest for the presidential office. Meanwhile, Smitty went to Bill's office, as the latter knows a lot of secrets in the family.

However, Bill doesn't reveal anything and suggests that Smitty ask Martin himself. Martin questions what he told Smitty about the past.

He replies that he shouldn't be acting out on him, as he was the one to clear the mess he had created in the past.

Their conversation is interrupted by Hayley, who reveals that she is pregnant. Martin was shocked but masked his face with a congratulatory expression.

Dani accuses Hayley of faking her pregnancy

Further on Beyond the Gates, when Chelsea reaches home, she reveals that she overheard and confronted Daddy Bill and his new wife for having another child.

Dani presumes that Hayley is faking her pregnancy to trap Bill, so that he never leaves her. However, Chelsea calls out her mother for being delusional.

Later, Dani surprises Bill and Hayley at their apartment and accuses Hayley of faking a pregnancy. Hayley calls out Dani for being insecure about her ex-husband.

She further replies that she pities her for speaking ill about their unborn child. The argument between the two gets heated, and Bill interjects, and Dani leaves.

What else happened on Beyond the Gates?

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, Kat is still suspicious of Eva, and in a conversation with Chelsea, she reveals that Eva is here to stay, and she will have to make her peace with this fact.

However, they are joined by Tomas, and she expresses that she does not trust Eva. The two get into an argument; however, when it comes to a deadlock, they end up kissing each other.

Meanwhile, Kat is also after Leslie and finds out about her involvement in the accident of Lauren (Nicole's assistant).

She has hired Jacob and Mona to get into the case; however, in the recent episode, she found crucial evidence that could easily connect Leslie to the accident.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+

