Beyond The Gates recap (May 29, 2025): Hayley accuses Leslie of lying while Joey and Vanessa get closer

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show follows the Dupree family members, and it premiered on February 24, 2025. Beyond The Gates focuses on romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

In the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Dani Dupree met Hayley and accused her of lying about her pregnancy with Bill Hamilton. Leslie Thomas once again tried to get closer to Ted, while Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong ended up spending time together.

Everything that happened on the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got complicated in Fairmont Crest Estates. Dani Dupree arrived at Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton's residence to talk to Hayley regarding her pregnancy. Chelsea Hamilton, Dani's daughter, had filled her in on the news after she met the couple at the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

Dani accused Hayley of lying about the baby to make sure that she could secure Bill Hamilton for herself, while Hayley retorted and said that it was extremely pitiful of her to be jealous of an unborn child. The two women ended up threatening each other heavily, and then Bill walked in on their conversation.

Dani told Bill that his new wife was only faking the news of her pregnancy and that it was a figment of her imagination. Bill seemed to be shocked, but Hayley assured him that it was real. After Dani left, she collapsed in Bill's arms, and the two of them discussed how they could be intimate together, given that she was with child.

Meanwhile, at Orphey Gene's, Katherine Kat Richardson met with Jacob Hawthorne and Mona and asked him to speed up his investigation into Leslie's involvement in Laura Peterson's accident. Andre Richardson ended up showing Kat camera footage of a sketchy nurse walking inside the hospital, who looked a lot like Leslie in a wig.

Leslie Thomas went over to the hotel room where Ted Richardson was staying and visited him in a wig. After Ted let her in, Leslie thanked him for helping Eva Thomas out with finding a job at a salon. Leslie spoke to Ted about how hard her life had been and how much she had struggled.

Leslie suggested to Ted that both of them should try to put up a united front to try to help their daughter Eva, but Ted denied and said he loves Nicole. Kat saw the two of them sitting alone and seemed to be displeased.

At the casino, Doug McBride ended up telling Joey Armstrong to his face that he seemed to be interested in his wife, Vanessa McBride. Joey invited Vanessa to the casino to gamble, and she showed up, shocking Doug, who was also present there. Doug quietly left the scene while Vanessa and Joey ended up being intimate with each other for the first time. Neither of them realized Doug had seen them together.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

