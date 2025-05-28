What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (May 29, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond the Gates aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and is set in the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. The soap opera focuses on the Dupree family members and their affluent lives. Beyond the Gates delves into themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, drama, and business rivalries.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates revealed that things were going to get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Leslie Thomas will try to hatch a plan to get revenge on Ted Richardson, Doug McBride will have some issues with Joey Armstrong, and Dani Dupree will give a warning to Bill Hamilton.

What to expect from the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

In the upcoming May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, spoilers reveal that Doug McBride will take risks at the casino involving Joey Armstrong. Recently, on the show, Doug and Joey had a rough patch involving their friendship, and Joey had threatened Doug to pay him back or else he would have ended up suing him for damages.

Joey Armstrong had bet a lot of money on Doug, which he had ended up losing, thus racking up a large gambling debt. In the upcoming episode of the show, spoilers reveal that Doug will trust Joey again, and that might lead to a lot of issues in the future. Doug will continue to make deals with a dangerous man like Joey while also simultaneously battling with being on the brink of an addiction relapse.

In addition to this development, spoilers reveal that explosive secrets will also be revealed to the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Dani Dupree will share her honest feelings and opinions about Hayley Lawson Hamilton's pregnancy with her former husband, Bill Hamilton.

Bill will try to stop her from trying to speak about his wife, Hayley, in a derogatory manner. However, Dani will reveal everything that she had bottled up inside her for weeks while going through her separation with him and seeing him get married to his mistress.

Dani Dupree had found out about Hayley's pregnancy from her daughter, Chelsea Hamilton. Chelsea had visited the Fairmont Crest Country Club and had run into Bill and Hayley sitting at a table together, sharing a meal, while she told Bill the news of her pregnancy.

Chelsea had warned Hayley that the news of their unborn child and conception would end up isolating and ostracizing them further from the community of residents. She had shared the news with her mother, Dani, and she had been extremely hurt, shocked, and upset.

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, spoilers also reveal that Katherine "Kat" Richardson and Jacob Hawthorne will end up finding out more details about Laura Peterson's mysterious roadside accident. The accident had been deliberately caused by Leslie Thomas so as to try to secure her daughter Eva Thomas's place as an assistant at the Richardson household.

Viewers will need to tune in to the upcoming episode of the show to find out what information Jacob and Kat unearth and whether they end up figuring out who the culprit really is or not.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

