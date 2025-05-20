What fatal accident befell Drake Hogestyn’s character on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Drake Hogestyn, the long-time actor who played John Black on Days of Our Lives for almost four decades, died on September 28, 2024, at the age of 70 from pancreatic cancer. His passing brought an end to an era of the soap opera, which was a central part of many of the show's most iconic storylines.

According to official spoilers by Days of Our Lives, longtime fan-favorite John Black, portrayed by the late Drake Hogestyn, meets a potentially tragic fate in one of the most emotional arcs the show has delivered in years.

As per the spoiler week of May 19, 2025, brings not only the return of Bo Brady but also a dangerous twist that may mark the final stand for John Black, a beloved hero of Salem.

Days of Our Lives: The mission to save Bo Brady

After years of separation and tragic near-misses, Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) are finally reunited. Bo, however, is gravely ill, suffering from sepsis and lying unconscious in a Greek hospital. The only thing that might save him is a rare drug — Versavix — which has been smuggled out of a lab in Salem.

Enter John Black, freshly returned home thanks to Marlena’s efforts. Without hesitation, he heads to Dr. Russell’s lab in a desperate bid to retrieve the drug and get it to Bo in time. But in classic soap opera fashion, fate has other plans.

In a major turning point of the week, a deadly explosion erupts in Dr. Russell’s lab just as John tries to complete his mission.

According to the Days of Our Lives spoilers video sneak peek, the blast puts everyone present in immediate danger and delays the transfer of the much-needed medication to Bo.

John, who finds himself in the middle of the blast, is gravely injured. Upon the settling of the dust, Marlena (Deidre Hall) is told by Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that the state of John is critical.

After everything she's done to restore him to Salem, Marlena could now be losing the man of her dreams forever.

Days of Our Lives: A hero's last act?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Days of Our Lives)

This is an emblematic and emotional tale for viewers who have been along for the ride with John Black for decades. A priest, ISA agent, and family patriarch, John has repeatedly put his life on the line for Salem.

His potential ultimate act is a heroic sacrifice to save fellow pillar of society, Bo Brady, which speaks to the integrity and courage that marked his character.

Real-world situations further the emotional impact of these scenes. Drake Hogestyn, the actor who portrayed John Black for almost 40 years, died in September 2024.

It's reported widely that he signed off on this ultimate story before he died, making sure his character got the send-off he deserved, given his legacy.

In the meantime, Bo's situation is still dangerous. The blast postpones the delivery of Versavix, and other characters — Xander and Philip, Bo's half-brothers — get caught in a fatal shootout that leaves Philip badly beaten.

Tension is high in the drama as professional envy and medical emergencies converge, and the lives of several characters hang in suspension.

Hope and Ciara stand with Bo in Greece, emotionally struggling with the idea that his life can still be lost. The week is also the 40th wedding anniversary of Bo and Hope, making things even more poignant.

Whether John Black ultimately survives remains to be seen, but all signs point to this being his farewell arc. If this is indeed his final appearance, Days of Our Lives has crafted a powerful tribute, giving fans closure while honoring Drake Hogestyn’s unforgettable contribution to the show.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

