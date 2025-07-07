What happened to General Hospital star Kin Shriner? Everything to know as the actor shares update on his health and surgery

Kin Shriner, a longtime cast member of General Hospital in the role of Scott Baldwin, has been noticeably absent from the soap since August 2024. His last appearance was in a Clement and Sonny storyline, where Scott was trying to help Clement get out, but Jason intervened before Scott could do anything. Since then, viewers have been speculating about Shriner's status, both on and off the show.

Now, the actor has given a personal health update, revealing why he has been away from the show for so long. In a video message uploaded to X, Shriner explained his journey through a complicated surgery, the complications that followed, and his current rehabilitation. The update provides insight into his recovery process and what the future may hold for the actor and his character.

Whereabouts of General Hospital actor Kin Shriner

In his video, Shriner confirmed that he had a subtalar fusion—a surgical operation in which joints in the foot are fused to alleviate pain and enhance stability—performed at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute (SCOI). However, according to the actor, the surgery was botched.

"[A] year ago tomorrow, I had some arrogant surgeon give me a subtalar fusion. And he botched it."

The ordeal seems to have been physically and mentally draining, particularly for someone who leads as active a life as Shriner described in the video.

"So for six months, I basically couldn't walk, so then John Stamos, my good pal, sent me over to his guy at Cedars Sinai. He redid it."

Following months of restricted mobility, Shriner sought help from his old friend and former General Hospital co-star, John Stamos (ex-Blackie Parrish). Stamos arranged for him to see a specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where Shriner underwent corrective surgery.

Rehabilitation and the return speculations

Currently living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shriner is dedicated to his rehabilitation on a full-time basis. He explained that he is spending each day in physical therapy and working out at a nearby gym, hoping to regain full use of his foot.

''I'm getting attendance records at this Powerhouse Gym. You gotta get it back. Something goes wrong, you fix it. Or you try to. Anyway, that's what I've been up to.''

So far, no official word has been issued by ABC or General Hospital about Shriner's return to the show. His honesty regarding his condition and recovery has calmed fans who have not seen Scott Baldwin around Port Charles. As Shriner recovers, audiences remain hopeful that the character will make a comeback in episodes to come.

What's ahead for General Hospital actor Kin Shriner?

Kin Shriner has appeared on and off as Scott Baldwin since 1977, making him one of the longest-running characters on the soap. His current health issues have led to an off-screen hiatus from what appears to be a decades-long stint. Although there isn't an officially scheduled return date, Shriner's recovery attempts indicate that he will soon be back on the screen.

In the meantime, fans are offering their support and well wishes as he works toward a full recovery. Whether or not he returns to Scott Baldwin's role, Shriner's legacy on General Hospital is firmly cemented.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

