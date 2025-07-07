General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 7, 2025): Rocco learns the truth, Joss sets her boundaries and Anna receives a lead

Connivance and conspiracy schemes are brewing on General Hospital as Sidwell frames Selina and targets Sonny. This may baffle the authorities, including Commissioner Anna. Meanwhile, Book Lynn's discarded plan inadvertently lands on spot with Rocco finding a file about him. Elsewhere, Josslyn sets up a high-end drama around her relationships and assignments.

A teaser released by the YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, hints at the raised stakes in the soap's episode for July 7, 2025. The opening scene on the video shows Rocco confronting his mother with the words:

"You didn't give birth to me. She did."

Evidently, Lulu told him the truth about Dr. Britt's involvement in his birth story. However, he continues to look upset before a visibly worried Lulu. Elsewhere, Josslyn is shown facing a shirtless Vaughn, where she bluntly claims:

"This isn't working. We are done."

This breakup seems to surprise Vaughn. Meanwhile, Anna meets Sidwell and receives disappointing news. The latter advises her:

"If you are looking for answers, look to him."

Evidently, he will be pointing at his enemy, Sonny, as the reason behind all the recent chaos. The long-running ABC daily soap will also cover Gio's dilemma, Laura's concerns and Brook Lynn's decisions on the opening episode of the week.

General Hospital: Important events to check out on July 7, 2025

As shown in the promo video by General Hospital Preview, Rocco's predicament and queries will start on the first episode of the week. The teenager will take Emma's advice and ask his mother about his birth certificate having a different name.

He will also question about Dr. Britt Westbourne's connection with him. Lulu will likely come clean about the incident, emphasizing that she and Dante are his biological parents, while Dr. Britt stole the embryo. However, the teenager will remain unconvinced pointing out that Lulu did not give birth to him.

Moreover, Rocco will be upset that his parents kept this a secret from him. Under pressure from his parents, he may name Brook Lynn as the source of his information. Meanwhile on General Hospital, an unaware BLQ will have a chat with Cody. She may want to feel magnamimous and let go of her revenge plan.

Elsewhere, Josslyn will say an emphatic "no" to Vaughn's advances. It is likely that, after her frustrated blowover and their passionate kiss outside Charlie's Pub, Vaughn tries to take the relationship a step closer. However, Josslyn will backout from this. Whether her move is a fake ploy for the benefit of her assignment remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, a disturbed Giovanni wants more advice after Tracy's cautions. As such, he may consider Carly a good choice to discuss Sonny and the danger initiating from him. Carly will try to give him a balanced opinion, from Sonny's family-oriented mindset to Michael and Kristina's problems due to the mobster's enemies.

On the other hand, Anna will meet Sidwell to know about his role in the recent incidents on General Hospital. The mobster will direct the Commissioner towards the evidence against Selina Wu, innocently wondering why Selina would do this. Moreover, he will bring up Sonny's connection with Natalia, and her death. As such, he will ask the Commissioner to follow up with the town's mob boss.

Meanwhile, Sonny will have a chat with Laura. After her recent conversation with Lulu, the town's Mayor wants to know the extent of danger from her association with Sonny. However, the mob boss will assure her that he may find a solution to the danger and reduce the extent of damage.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming events as Rocco has an emotional conversation and Josslyn has a public breakup.

