What happened between General Hospital star Steve Burton and ex-wife Sheree Gustin? Separation explained

In 2022, Steve Burton announced his split with partner Sheree Gustin after 23 years of marriage.

Following the issuance of the statement, Burton filed for divorce in July 2022 on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. According to court filings, the divorce took effect in December 2023.

The couple not only broke up, but it was reported that Sheree Gustin was pregnant with a child that was not Steve's. Burton made the news public through Instagram on May 4, 2022, confirming rumors of the pregnancy and claiming that he was not the father.

Why did Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin separate?

Steve Burton announced the breakup of the couple on May 4, 2022, by posting the following story on Instagram.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine.”

This message established the fact that the couple had quietly broken up and that the new baby Sheree was expecting was fathered by someone else.

The two were married for 23 years and have three children, Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn.

Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton agreed to have joint legal and physical custody of their two younger children. Sheree, meanwhile, has given birth to a daughter, Izabella, and in February 2024 gave birth to her fifth child.

Steve Burton married again after his separation from Sheree Gustin

While Sheree kept her life private, Steve Burton's subsequent romance unfolded more publicly. In June 2024, he went Instagram-official with Michelle Lundstrom, a chef and social media personality known for Barbecue Showdown season 2 on Netflix.

Burton and Lundstrom got engaged in January 2025 and married four months later in May, which was announced through an Instagram post.

Their wedding was a low-key, orthodox church ceremony with only immediate family in attendance, followed by an oceanfront reception in Laguna Beach.

Burton said the day afterwards was the beginning of forever with his dream woman, and he felt cared for and cared about for the first time.

Lundstrom also talked about their emotional connection and how they became friends before they started dating.

With the combined total of five children they have together, three from Burton's first marriage and two from Lundstrom's, they've combined their households and started a new beginning in faithfulness and love.

Both Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin currently appear to have moved apart amicably from their previous life together.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

