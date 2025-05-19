How old is Michelle Lundstrom? General Hospital actor Steve Burton marries content creator and chef in intimate church ceremony

Steve Burton, known for his role in General Hospital, married content creator and chef Michelle Lundstrom in an intimate church ceremony on May 17. Lundstrom wore a custom dress by designer Lee Petra Grebenau.

According to People's report dated May 18, 2025, the couple's reception at Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California, was attended by only 45 guests, including a few General Hospital cast members.

Michelle Lundstrom, 44, makes food content on Instagram and TikTok. According to the media outlet's report, Lundstrom also appeared on Netflix's Barbecue Showdown 2.

Calling her his "best friend," Steve Burton told the media outlet that he was excited to spend the rest of his life with Lundstrom.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," the actor said.

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom's relationship, explored

Steve Burton with his wife Michelle Lundstrom. (Image via Instagram/@themoneymichelle)

In December 2023, Steve Burton separated from Sheree Burton, with whom he was married for 23 years. The couple shared three kids, Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. In May 2024, the actor told Daily Drama he was dating Michelle Lundstrom. The couple got engaged on January 3, 2025.

Burton told People on May 17, 2025, that he had been friends with Lundstrom before they started dating. Calling her a "breath of fresh air" in his life, he stated there had always been an "undeniable, electric connection" between them.

"Although we had been friends for a while and lived in different states, there was always an undeniable, electric connection between us. She is a breath of fresh air," the actor stated.

Michelle Lundstrom, who has two daughters, Lilah and Hannah, from a previous relationship, told the media outlet that Burton gives her "peace and happiness" and made her believe in true love.

"Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale love truly exists. He's like pure sunshine, always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day. To have the most incredible man I've ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness. He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine," Lundstrom said.

The media outlet reported that the couple shared a love for 1980s movies and music, and requested their pianist play 80s romantic songs at the wedding. Burton and Lundstrom's first dance song was I Choose You by Forest Blakk.

Steve Burton expressed love and gratitude for his wife, saying she made him feel loved and cared for.

"Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life. I'm incredibly grateful to have her by my side. She is the most amazing, beautiful, and selfless woman I've ever known. I love her so much," the actor said.

For the unversed, Steve Burton has worked in many soap operas, including Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. He has also voiced Cloud Strife in the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy video games.

