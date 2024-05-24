What happened to Hayden Barnes on General Hospital? Character's fate explored

Hayden Barnes was a fiery character in General Hospital. She was part of the soap between 2015 and 2019. She had two important story arcs in the plot, one with Nikolas Cassadine and another as Hamilton Finn's love interest. Currently, she is on the run, fearing for her life in Port Charles. However, she has left her daughter with Dr. Finn, the child's father.

For the uninitiated, General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera that has a place in the Guinness World Records. Premiering in 1963, the ABC soap follows the residents of the fictional city of Port Charles in New York. Holding the record of some of the oldest working character actors in the show, the plot revolves around the Quartermaine family, the Spencer family and others interacting with them. Hayden Barnes nee Rachel Berlin was one such character.

General Hospital: Where is Hayden Barnes?

Hayden returned to the soap in 2019 but left again (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

As mentioned above, Hayden is currently in hiding. In the episode of General Hospital aired on September 5, 2017, a pregnant Hayden Barnes, left Port Charles, leaving a note behind for Hamilton Finn. In her note, she had lied about losing her pregnancy. However, she had baby Violet and kept the truth from Finn.

Hayden returned to Port Charles two years later with Violet on July 8, 2019, to bring Valentin Cassadine down. While it was revealed to the audience by August that Hayden and her baby were alive, she refused to let Finn know about it.

Unfortunately for her, baby Violet fell sick and was brought to the hospital on October 23, 2019. Dr. Finn learned that Violet was his daughter, and he was furious with Hayden. However, he put his anger aside and treated his daughter.

Hayden actor Rebecca with co-actor Jophielle (Image via Instagram/@rbjobud)

In November, she brought her daughter to meet Finn and told Violet the truth about her father. At the same time, she continued to work with Jax and Nikolas in her attempt to expose Valentin.

In the episode of General Hospital, dated November 22, 2019, Hayden went to meet Valentin, and she promised to provide him with information about Helena Cassadine's portrait. However, at the pier, she was attacked by goons and saved by Nikolas.

Nikolas convinced her that she faced danger from Valentin and needed to leave Port Charles. With a heavy heart, Hayden told Finn about it and left her daughter behind as she fled from the city.

Who was Hayden Barnes in General Hospital?

Actor Rebecca Budig played Hayden in the soap (Image via Instagram/@rbjobud)

Hayden Barnes was introduced in General Hospital as Rachel Berlin, the daughter of Raymond Berlin and Naomi Dreyfus. However, it was revealed that her biological father was Jeff Webber when Naomi had an extramarital affair with him.

After this revelation, she gained step-siblings on her father's side, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Steven Lars Webber. While she shared a great relationship with her adoptive father, she made an effort to get close to her half-sister, Elizabeth, after learning the truth about her birth.

Raymond Berlin was later caught for swindling people and is serving jail time. He learned about Hayden's paternity and started keeping a distance from her. Hayden also had many abusive relationships.

Three characters, Hayden, Violet, and Finn from the show (Image via Instagram/@rbjobud)

Her first marriage was with Jared Preston, which ended in a divorce. However, he took the fall for a road accident injury caused by Hayden and got punished for it. In return, he kept blackmailing her.

Hayden was also married to Nikolas Cassadine. While Nikolas married under false pretenses, Hayden wanted to steal Nikolas' diamonds. Their abusive, friction-filled marriage came to an end when Nikolas was presumed dead.

Her last relationship was with Dr. Hamilton Finn after both were diagnosed with and cured of Blackwood's syndrome. They were slated to get married after Hayden got pregnant. However, this time, she ditched Finn and lied to him about the baby.

Is Hayden likely to return to General Hospital?

Some of the cast members of General Hospital (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Currently, Hayden is on the run. As viewers know, she was tricked by Nikolas into leaving Port Charles after goons attacked her. While Hayden believed Valentin to be after her, Nikolas was behind the plan to remove her from the city.

However, Hayden left her child behind. This leaves an opportunity for her to return if things turn favorable for her in the show. Hayden actor Rebecca Budig spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the character's future in General Hospital. While she expressed her inclination to join the show, there is no news about the character's return yet.

To know if Hayden Barnes returns to the show, continue watching General Hospital on weekdays.