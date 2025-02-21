What happened to John De Lancie on Days of Our Lives? Character’s fate explored

John de Lancie is an American actor and was part of the Days of Our Lives cast. The actor played the role of Eugene Bradford from 1982 to 1989, after which he did not appear on screen in the role.

Eugene was involved in multiple storylines as a character, ranging from crime to heroism to an unlikely science fiction story. His last storyline on the soap was when he used a time machine and disappeared into the future. He returned in 1989 and was reunited with his wife Calliope. Since then, he has not featured on the soap.

Apart from Days of Our Lives, John de Lancie is known for his role as Q in Star Trek, Frank Simmons in Stargate SG-1, Donald Margolis in Breaking Bad, and Agent Allen Shapiro in Torchwood. He has also done voice acting work in the past, voicing characters like Discord in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

What is Eugene Bradford's storyline on Days of Our Lives?

Eugene made his first appearance in Salem in 1982 as a patient of Dr. Marlena Evans. However, his storyline starts with drama when Eugene kidnaps Marlena and took her back to his apartment. Roman Brady and Don Craig rescued Marlena later, but Eugene managed to avoid prison time.

Actor John de Lancie plays the role of Eugene Bradford on Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock)

In 1983, Eugene began dating Trista Evans and proposed to her later that year. The couple went on a visit to Haiti, where they got married. But soon after, Trista was found dead mysteriously with a raven feather at her side. Eugene then moved in with his cousin Letitia Bradford, who was also found dead soon enough in similar circumstances. Eugene became the prime suspect for the deaths and he started to believe it himself. However, it was later revealed that they were the conspiracy of Stefano DiMera to frame Eugene.

In 1985, Eugene became engaged to a woman named Calliope but hit a roadblock once more. For Eugene to collect his inheritance from the Bradford family line, he had to marry a high-class woman. Calliope decided to fake being one, and the two got married. Even though they faced the hindrance of the inheritance being almost spent away by Eugene's mother, the couple stayed together and settled in Salem.

In 1986, shortly after their marriage, Eugene disappeared along with a time machine he was working on. This marked an interesting science fiction storyline in the soap. In 1989, Eugene and Calliope were finally reunited, and it was the last the character was seen on screen. Eugene was mentioned by Calliope during a brief cameo she made on the soap in 2006. She mentioned that the two were still happily married and he was doing much better.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

