What happened to Laura Wright? Everything to know as the General Hospital star recovers from an injury

General Hospital star Laura Wright, best known for her long-running role as Carly Corinthos, is currently recovering from a knee injury she sustained during an off-screen activity. While her character remains central to several key storylines on the show, Wright's recent physical indisposition has necessitated some behind-the-scenes adjustments.

The actress, who has portrayed Carly since 2005, revealed that she hurt her knee while playing pickleball, one of her favorite activities. Although she continued to be active in most ways after the accident, the injury temporarily affected her mobility on set, leading to noticeable changes in how some scenes were staged.

The incident occurred during a singles game of pickleball, not with her actual off-screen boyfriend, Wes Ramsey (former Peter on GH), as she explained in an exclusive Soap Opera Digest interview in May 2025. In a hasty move to deliver a backhand shot, she described—

“I crossed my leg over, and my knee popped out of joint, and back in.”

Though the joint soon reset itself and there was no visible swelling, Wright felt soreness and pain. She went about her daily activities but avoided side movements, which were painful. She began wearing a knee brace for support and took steps to limit stress on the injured knee.

General Hospital star Laura Wright's continued activity despite injury

Even with the injury, Wright remained active. She attended the Indian Wells tennis competition, managing to walk throughout the stadium and climb stairs for a few days without significant problems. However, the injury was unpredictable.

When she returned to the General Hospital set, Wright's knee popped out again during a kitchen scene with co-star Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos. She had just stood up when the joint dislocated again.

"It hurt so bad," she said.

This left her sitting for the rest of the scenes.

General Hospital: On-set adjustments

The injury kept flaring, even when Wright wore a brace. On a later day, during three episodes of filming, she suffered from the same problem, and the crew again had to make adjustments. The scenes were re-blocked to keep her mostly in one place, sitting on a kitchen stool in Carly's home set. Wright explained this on-air, stating,

“If you wanted to know why for a few episodes I was sitting on a stool talking to everybody in Carly’s kitchen, that’s why!”

Thankfully, the kitchen setting provided a natural-looking backdrop for the scenes, although she confessed that this restriction was irritating.

Ongoing recovery and caution

The actress said that although she can walk and go up and down stairs pain-free, side-to-side motion still poses a risk. Simple tasks such as getting in and out of a car could potentially cause the knee to pop again. She has been diligent about icing the joint, wearing a brace, and being mindful of her body's movements.

“It’s that weird side movement,” she said. “I can literally climb up and down stadium stairs at a tennis event, but I could pop [my knee] out getting in and out of a car!”

Back to Pickleball with adaptations

Wright is not giving up pickleball but is making some modifications to avoid further injury.

“I will be wearing a brace and playing doubles only,” she said. “I will not be playing singles anymore!”

The transition to a double play will minimize the lateral movements that led to the injury. Although Laura Wright has had to make physical modifications behind the scenes, Carly Corinthos remains heavily invested in General Hospital drama. Some of the most recent plots include standing by Sonny during cardiac surgery, scheming with Nina, advising Lulu, and offering guidance to Danny.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

