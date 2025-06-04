What happened to The Young and the Restless alum Pamela Bach? Everything to know as new details rise in actress’ suicide case

New developments have come to light in the death investigation of Pamela Bach, a former The Young and the Restless actor. She appeared briefly on the daily soap playing Mari Jo. The cause of her death on March 5, 2025, was reported to be a self-triggered gunshot injury.

She introduced the character of Mari Jo, also referred to as Mari-Lyn, on The Young and the Restless in 1994, when Mari was a mysterious woman in the soap's plot. The character, who was a con artist, went on to become the head of the art department of Jabot Cosmetics and was romantically involved with Jack Abbott. However, by then, Pamela had exited the role for Diana Barton to take over.

When she played Mari Jo, Pamela was married to another The Young and the Restless alum, David Hasselhoff. David played Jill Foster's brother, Snapper, between 1975 and 1982. However, David and Pamela's marriage fell apart in 2007. However, their divorce proceedings continued for another decade, being finalized in 2017.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS daily soap continues to present the interplay of relationship facets in the fictional Genoa City that houses powerful and influential business families at odds with each other.

A quick look at Pamela Bach's demise

On March 5, 2025, The Young and the Restless alum Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff was found at her home not responding to calls. Her daughter discovered her with a gunshot wound that looked voluntary. Pamela was 62 at the time of her death.

The Medical Examiner's Office of LA County believed that suicide was the cause of death. At the time, no note was found to have been left behind by her.

Latest developments on Pamela Bach's death investigation

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner issued a report on Pamela Bach's death, as reported by People.com. It put forth two new revelations about the actor's demise.

As per the report, the Baywatch star's autopsy blood tests revealed the presence of 7-Aminoclonazepam, Benzodiazepines and Clonazepam in her body at the time of death. Both Clonazepam and 7-Aminoclonazepam fall under the class of Benzodiazepine form of drugs.

As per the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) of the United States, Benzodiazepines are a category of depressants. They are used to reduce seizures and muscle spasms and relieve anxiety. However, they may produce hypnosis and sedation.

The latest developments also reveal that on the day of her death, March 5, 2025, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff spoke with one of her daughters at 7.45 a.m., when she emphasized during the conversation that she loved her daughter "very much".

However, she failed to respond to a series of calls and texts from the same daughter. This forced the latter to pay a visit to check on her mother, only to find Pamela unresponsive. A call to 911 got the paramedics home before declaring her dead due to suicide.

The report from the LA County's Medical Examiner also hints at Pamela being depressed with her prior mentions of suicide last year, without actually attempting the same. While there was no suicide note, the authorities have ruled out any foul play.

Both her daughters, Taylor and Hayley, and her former husband, David Hasselhoff, have opened up on various media platforms to express grief over their loss. While David spoke to People.com, requesting privacy to navigate the difficult time, Taylor and Hayley took to their social media pages to pay tribute to their mother.

Meanwhile, continue watching The Young and the Restless, which is available for interested viewers on CBS every weekday.

