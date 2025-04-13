What role does Carson Boatman play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Carson Boatman is the man who brought the character Johnny DiMera to life on Days of Our Lives. The actor debuted as Johnny on August 18, 2021, and has played the role ever since.

Johnny is the son of Sami Brady and EJ DiMera. He's the grandson of Stefano DiMera and Roman Brady. Johnny was first introduced as a child in 2007 before he was aged as a young adult in 2021. Boatman's character has been at the center of several major storylines throughout his time on the show.

Johnny DiMera's most notable arcs on Days of Our Lives

When Johnny DiMera showed up in Salem, it was clear right away that he wasn’t following in his father's or grandfather’s footsteps. Unlike EJ DiMera and Stefano DiMera, he had no interest in the family business. He wanted to be a filmmaker instead.

Johnny also didn’t take Stefano’s portrait nearly as seriously as the rest of the DiMera did. While EJ and Uncle Tony often had deep talks with the portrait, Johnny pretty much ignored it.

Things took a wild turn in 2022 when Johnny was possessed by the Devil. His whole personality flipped. He dumped his girlfriend, Chanel, started worshipping Stefano’s portrait, and even got involved in DiMera Enterprises.

Later, the Devil was forced out of Johnny, thanks to Allie's help. However, the Devil moved on to possess Allie and trapped Johnny in the creepy DiMera crypt. While there, he had some run-ins with his late uncle Andre DiMera, who clearly enjoyed making his life miserable.

Carson Boatman reacts to Sami's return and shocking revelation on Days of Our Lives

Carson Boatman's character, Johnny DiMera, continues to be involved in juicy storylines on Days of Our Lives. The truth about his conception is finally playing out, especially with the return of Sami Brady.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, the actor shared his thoughts about Sami and Johnny's conversation about the matter.

"I think having his mom tell him that she’s okay now helps Johnny a lot," Boatman explained. "Seeing that she’s kind of recovered from this and is able to even almost justify it makes Johnny feel a little more comfortable about it happening. He knows that his mom hasn’t been [living with] some kind of emotionally agonizing pain over it for the last 20-odd years."

And while he feels some anger toward Sami for hiding the truth, it still doesn't change his relationship with her. If anything, Johnny respects her more because of what she went through.

However, the same can't be said about EJ. When asked whether Johnny is ready to forgive his father and move past his actions, Boatman's answer was clear.

"No. Definitely not."

More about Carson Boatman

Carson Boatman was born on February 10, 1994. Before joining Days of Our Lives, he played the role of Clark in the movie Devilish Charm (2014). He also appeared in the Lifetime flick Stalked by My Doctor and the horror film Bedeviled.

In 2016, Boatman joined the boy band Citizen Four. His younger brother, Conner, was also in the band.

