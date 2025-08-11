  • home icon
What role does Cary Christopher play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

By Kritika Arora
Modified Aug 11, 2025 14:46 GMT
Cary Christopher aka Thomas DiMera (Image via Instagram/ @carychristopherofficial)
Cary Christopher plays Thomas DiMera (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Cary Christopher portrays the character of Thomas DiMera, the son of Chad and Abigail DiMera. The character was introduced in 2015 by twins Grace & Jeffrey G. Over the years, quite a few actors have played the role; meanwhile, Cary Christopher stepped into it in 2020.

Set in Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. Furthermore, the character of Thomas DiMera has been at the centre of several major plot lines since his birth.

Here's everything to know about the character of Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Thomas DiMera is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Thomas is the son of Abigail and Chad, and his story arc has been marked by challenges since his birth in 2015. When Abigail was kidnapped by Ben, she experienced severe cramps during her captivity. However, she found out that she was not having cramps but was about to go into labor.

She got worried and told her captor about her condition, but instead of taking her to the hospital, he brought in a midwife named Wendy Taylor, who was shot dead by Ben after she delivered the baby. Elsewhere in Salem, Chad got worried about Abigail's absence and sought Rafe's help to find her. Anyhow, he tracked her down, just in time as Ben was about to kill her and run away with the child.

Ben initially escaped after tying up Chad and Abigail and setting the place on fire. However, Chad managed to break free in time to save Abigail, but by then, Ben had already taken the child and disappeared.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Ben was captured by JJ and Chad, but the child was no longer with him. Anyway, Ben was sent to a mental institution, and Chad and JJ ultimately found the child, and thus Thomas was reunited with his mother, Abigail.

The DiMeras from DOOL (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)
The DiMeras from DOOL (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)

However, after several such incidents, the DiMeras decided to leave Salem. Three years later, though, they were back in town, and with them was Thomas's little sister, Charlotte.

Meanwhile, one of the most tragic storylines of Thomas involved the tragic death of his mother, Abigail, and its aftermath. Subsequently, Thomas expressed to his father Chad that he feels upset and misses his mom, but he also doesn't like to be sympathized with.

Further on Days of Our Lives, Chad insisted that Thomas go out and play, instead of playing virtual games on his iPad, but he did not listen, yelling that he wants his mom back. Chad also lashed out, but instantly regretted yelling at his son. Regardless, Thomas threw the iPad on the ground and ran away.

More about Cary Christopher

Cary Christopher (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)
Cary Christopher (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)

Cary Christopher, born in Los Angeles on May 6, 2016, is a young actor recognized for his impressive performances. In 2023, his performance as Thomas DiMera earned him a nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Apart from DOOL, Cary is known for his roles in Weapons, High Potential, Mr. Mom, Fuller House, The Rookie, and many more shows and movies.

About the author
Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.

Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.

She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.

If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie.

