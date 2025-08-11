What role does Cary Christopher play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Cary Christopher portrays the character of Thomas DiMera, the son of Chad and Abigail DiMera. The character was introduced in 2015 by twins Grace &amp; Jeffrey G. Over the years, quite a few actors have played the role; meanwhile, Cary Christopher stepped into it in 2020.Set in Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. Furthermore, the character of Thomas DiMera has been at the centre of several major plot lines since his birth.Here's everything to know about the character of Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas DiMera is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Thomas is the son of Abigail and Chad, and his story arc has been marked by challenges since his birth in 2015. When Abigail was kidnapped by Ben, she experienced severe cramps during her captivity. However, she found out that she was not having cramps but was about to go into labor.She got worried and told her captor about her condition, but instead of taking her to the hospital, he brought in a midwife named Wendy Taylor, who was shot dead by Ben after she delivered the baby. Elsewhere in Salem, Chad got worried about Abigail's absence and sought Rafe's help to find her. Anyhow, he tracked her down, just in time as Ben was about to kill her and run away with the child.Ben initially escaped after tying up Chad and Abigail and setting the place on fire. However, Chad managed to break free in time to save Abigail, but by then, Ben had already taken the child and disappeared.Later on Days of Our Lives, Ben was captured by JJ and Chad, but the child was no longer with him. Anyway, Ben was sent to a mental institution, and Chad and JJ ultimately found the child, and thus Thomas was reunited with his mother, Abigail.The DiMeras from DOOL (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)However, after several such incidents, the DiMeras decided to leave Salem. Three years later, though, they were back in town, and with them was Thomas's little sister, Charlotte.Meanwhile, one of the most tragic storylines of Thomas involved the tragic death of his mother, Abigail, and its aftermath. Subsequently, Thomas expressed to his father Chad that he feels upset and misses his mom, but he also doesn't like to be sympathized with.Further on Days of Our Lives, Chad insisted that Thomas go out and play, instead of playing virtual games on his iPad, but he did not listen, yelling that he wants his mom back. Chad also lashed out, but instantly regretted yelling at his son. Regardless, Thomas threw the iPad on the ground and ran away.More about Cary ChristopherCary Christopher (Image via Instagram/@carychristopherofficial)Cary Christopher, born in Los Angeles on May 6, 2016, is a young actor recognized for his impressive performances. In 2023, his performance as Thomas DiMera earned him a nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards.Apart from DOOL, Cary is known for his roles in Weapons, High Potential, Mr. Mom, Fuller House, The Rookie, and many more shows and movies.Also Read: Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny fire EJ, Marlena confess a theory, and Rachel fear prison falloutCatch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.